Youth Ticket Program, HOPE Tee Shot surprise highlight TOUR Championship Media Day

ATLANTA – During the tournament’s annual Media Day on Monday at East Lake Golf Club, the TOUR Championship made significant announcements around two important tournament initiatives as the PGA TOUR Season gets set to conclude at East Lake Golf Club once again over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-5.

With the tournament welcoming fans back to East Lake Golf Club, the TOUR Championship announced it would reinstate its Youth Ticket Program, which allows for two (2) youth ages 15 and under per ticketed adult to be admitted free of charge to watch the PGA TOUR’s best players compete for the FedExCup.

“This program not only allows many of our young spectators to experience the excitement of the TOUR Championship and see their golfing heroes up close, but it also positively impacts the parents with a budget-friendly way for the entire family to attend the tournament,” said Allison Fillmore, Executive Director of the TOUR Championship.

There is no pre-registration required for the Youth Ticket Program. Kids can simply arrive with their ticketed parent or guardian and be admitted.

On Thursday morning, a cherished TOUR Championship tradition will be doubled in meaning. Each year, one member of the First Tee® of Metro Atlanta is selected to hit the HOPE Tee Shot prior to the opening round of the TOUR Championship. The tee shot is a symbol and reminder of the hope that continues to build throughout the East Lake community as a result of the East Lake Foundation’s neighborhood revitalization efforts.

For the first time, the HOPE Tee Shot will honor two young participants – a boy and a girl – in a special ceremony on the first tee just minutes before the first pairing tees off in the TOUR Championship.

At the conclusion of Media Day, eight-time PGA TOUR winner Stewart Cink surprised this year’s HOPE Tee Shot honorees – Tatum Thompson and Marcus Leonard – with the exciting news.

Tatum Thompson

Tatum is a 15-year-old rising junior at Walton High School who enjoys fishing and lists her dad as the most influential person in her life. Her favorite player on the PGA TOUR is 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas and enjoys watching Lexi Thompson on the LPGA Tour.

Marcus Leonard

Marcus is a 16-year-old rising junior at Drew Charter School located across the street from East Lake Golf Club. Outside of golf, Marcus likes to volunteer in his community. Marcus lists his mom as the most influential person in his life because he sees how hard she works, and it motivates him to word hard as well. On the golf course, Marcus is a big fan of two-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy.

“It is always a special moment each Thursday morning as I am reminded that the future of our community is in very good hands. With the First Tee of Metro Atlanta chapter continuing to grow, we felt it necessary to begin offering this unique and important opportunity to both a boy and a girl,” Fillmore said. “The HOPE Tee Shot is an opportunity to look back at how far we have come in East Lake while looking ahead to all the positive change that is still ahead of us. I personally look forward to cheering on both Tatum and Marcus as they are given the honor that Thursday morning.”

For more information about the TOUR Championship, please visit TOURChampionship.com. Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.