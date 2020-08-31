2020 TOUR Championship: Final Field and Starting Leaderboard

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jon Rahm wins BMW Championship to move to No. 2 in FedExCup standings
ATLANTA – The field is set for the 2020 TOUR Championship with the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings qualifying following the BMW Championship. Jon Rahm captured his fifth PGA TOUR title and second of the season in a thrilling playoff over standings leader Dustin Johnson. Rahm and Johnson, the top two players in the Official World Golf Ranking and FedExCup standings, will be paired together during Friday’s opening round.
Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes holed a putt from 5 feet for a par on the 72nd hole to secure his first career trip to the TOUR Championship by moving from No. 36 to No. 28 in the FedExCup standings. Chile’s Joaquin Niemann will also make his East Lake debut after a T3 finish at the BMW Championship elevated him from No. 31 to No. 18 in the FedExCup standings.
The FedExCup Playoffs conclude this week at the TOUR Championship where the top 30 players will compete for the FedExCup title as the PGA TOUR’s season champion. The first and second round will be broadcast live on Golf Channel from historic East Lake Golf Club on Friday, Sept. 4 and Saturday, Sept. 5 from 1-6 p.m. The third round will be broadcast on NBC on Sunday, Sept. 6 from 3-7 p.m, with the final round slated for Monday, Sept. 7 from 1:30 – 6 p.m. on NBC.
