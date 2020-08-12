Celebrating 20 years at East Lake Golf Club

Johnson close to PGA TOUR history, but happy to settle with 60

Johnson entered the final round of the TOUR Championship at 13-under, trailing Tiger Woods by six. Johnson first started thinking about the Holy Grail of 59 when he rolled in a 17-footer for eagle at the 15th hole and moved to 9-under for the day.

He said he had to take a couple of deep breaths on the 16th tee to settle his nerves. His drive at the 17th hole settled into the right fairway bunker, but Johnson hit a stellar 4-iron that left him with a 6-footer for another birdie. After he made the putt and walked to the 18th tee, Johnson said he "could barely stand up."

"My shoulders felt heavy and my legs felt like they weighed nothing," he recalled. "My hands were shaking and my heart was pounding. I was breathing all right, though. I guess the yoga that I've been doing helped out a little bit."

Johnson wanted to hit a smooth 2-iron, but he pulled it into the right front bunker on East Lake's unusual par-3 finishing hole. He had plenty of green to work with, though, and Johnson came within about 12 inches, above the hole, of making it.

"(It was) extremely fun," Johnson said. "That's not an opportunity you get very often. You usually hit 59, but it's by about hole 15 or 16. ... We just had everything going our way."