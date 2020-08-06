Celebrating 20 years at East Lake Golf Club

TOUR Championship awarded to East Lake in 1998

In the early 1990s, East Lake Golf Club hit a fork in the road. Then came Tom Cousins.

Equipped with a vision to revitalize the East Lake neighborhood after decades of drugs and violence left the community with the nickname “Little Vietnam,” Cousins purchased the Club in tandem with the creation of the East Lake Foundation to help make his vision a reality.

In 2013, Cousins told the AJC’s Steve Hummer: “(The group that owned East Lake) got into financial trouble, and the court ordered the sale of it,” Cousins said. “One of the bidders was a junkyard. And I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, what else could happen out here?’ It was one thing to have a defunct golf course over there. But a junkyard?”

In 1994, Rees Jones restored Donald Ross’s original golf course layout. Using the original Philip Shutze architectural drawings, the clubhouse was brought back to its 1926 design and condition. When the restoration project began to gain momentum, the PGA TOUR came calling about hosting one of its secondary Tour events there.

Cousins stepped in again.

“I said uh-uh, if we ever have a golf tournament, it ain’t gonna be the second rank,” Cousins told Hummer.

The PGA TOUR responded: ‘How about the TOUR Championship?’

From 1998-2003, the TOUR Championship alternated between East Lake and Champions Golf Club in Houston. By 2004, the TOUR Championship had found its permanent home in Atlanta.