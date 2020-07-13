TOUR Championship to be played without spectators, Sept. 4-7

ATLANTA – Tournament officials announced today that out of an abundance of caution due to the continuously changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic, the TOUR Championship will be played without spectators at East Lake Golf Club over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-7.

The 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season will once again conclude at the TOUR Championship, where the FedExCup champion will be crowned following a 33-event Regular Season and three FedExCup Playoffs events. With today’s announcement, the remainder of the 2019-20 season will be contested without spectators.

Ultimately, the decision by the tournament to be spectator free was in collaboration with local and state government and health officials and the PGA TOUR to ensure the well-being of all involved with the TOUR Championship. Tournament officials will work with the event’s Proud Partners, Coca-Cola and Southern Company, to make sure the tournament continues to benefit the communities in the Greater Atlanta area.

“These decisions are never easy, and we would like to thank the City of Atlanta and PGA TOUR headquarters for their extensive collaboration as we arrived at what was the best decision for all involved with the TOUR Championship and the community. We are still very excited about showcasing the world’s 30 best players and the City of Atlanta to a global television audience and continuing our mission of raising funds and awareness for the East Lake Foundation and all of our charitable beneficiaries,” TOUR Championship Executive Director Allison Fillmore said. “Each year, a portion of every ticket purchased to the TOUR Championship is invested back into the community. With no fans on site this year, we plan to exhaust every option to generate the necessary funds for these very deserving organizations.”

Fans are now able to donate in support of the TOUR Championship’s charitable partners through PGA TOUR Charities, Inc. All proceeds will benefit the tournament’s four primary charitable beneficiaries: East Lake Foundation, Purpose Built Schools Atlanta, Grove Park Foundation and First Tee® of Metro Atlanta.

Donations can be made directly through PGA TOUR Charities, Inc. here: TOUR Championship COVID-19 Relief Fund

“The East Lake Foundation and our charitable beneficiaries need our help to accomplish their goals, so we are hopeful that our fans jump at this opportunity to make a personal contribution,” Fillmore said.

In addition to its commitment to charitable giving, the TOUR Championship will unveil a comprehensive “Virtual Fan Guide” that will live on TOURChampionship.com as part of several virtual fan activations to keep fans engaged and connected to the tournament and its players.

The first round of the TOUR Championship will begin on Friday, Sept. 4, with the final round scheduled for Monday, Sept. 7. The first two rounds will be broadcast on Golf Channel; the final two rounds will air on NBC.

Online ticket purchasers for this year’s event will be refunded by their original method of purchase automatically. For more information on the refund policy and the 2020 TOUR Championship, fans are encouraged to visit TOURChampionship.com.

Fans can follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest tournament news and updates.