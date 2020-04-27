TOUR Championship announces support of East Lake Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund

ATLANTA – The TOUR Championship today announced its support of the East Lake Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will aim to provide financial assistance to residents within The Villages of East Lake who are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The support from the PGA TOUR’s season finale is part of a $3.5 million charitable donation from the 2019 TOUR Championship – a tournament record – to its four primary beneficiaries, which include the East Lake Foundation, Grove Park Foundation, Purpose Built Schools Atlanta and the First Tee® of Metro Atlanta. The TOUR Championship has invested more than $32 million in local nonprofits since the event was first staged at East Lake Golf Club in 1998.

In addition to the East Lake Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, charitable contributions from the TOUR Championship will also support the individual COVID-19 relief efforts of the Grove Park Foundation and Purpose Built Schools Atlanta.

The TOUR Championship will return to East Lake Sept. 3-7, when the top 30 players from the FedExCup standings will vie for the FedExCup title at the PGA TOUR’s season-ending event. The final round is set to be contested on Labor Day.

The East Lake Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund will primarily provide rental and utility assistance for residents within The Villages of East Lake – the mixed-income housing developed by the East Lake Foundation – and supply vital personal care and cleaning items. Additionally, the fund will ensure families in need in East Lake and Kirkwood can access critical fee-based education and wellness programs when East Lake Foundation partners resume services.

“These difficult times have reminded us of what is most important, and we thank our charitable partners for all they are doing to continue to make a positive impact on our community,” said TOUR Championship Executive Director Allison Fillmore. “Charitable giving is at the heart of what we do at the PGA TOUR, and we stand with our partners now more than ever as they remain steadfast in carrying out their mission here in Atlanta.”

Founded in 1995, the East Lake Foundation was formed to revitalize a troubled inner city neighborhood into a vibrant community where all residents can thrive. The East Lake revitalization includes The Villages of East Lake mixed-income apartment homes; Charles R. Drew Charter School, serving more than 1,800 children from Pre-K through grade 12; the East Lake Family YMCA; Sheltering Arms East Lake, the 9-hole public Charlie Yates Golf Course, and East Lake Golf Club.

In addition to the East Lake Foundation that has been supported by the TOUR Championship since it was first staged at East Lake Golf Club in 1998, the TOUR Championship also supports both the Grove Park Foundation and Purpose Built Schools Atlanta, which allows the TOUR Championship to connect more communities and organizations engaged in holistic community revitalization to each other and to one of the greatest annual sporting events in Atlanta.

“As the East Lake Foundation temporarily shifts our focus to providing targeted support to stabilize families and help avert further crisis, we are incredibly grateful for the partnership and continued financial support from the TOUR Championship and its sponsors,” said Daniel J. Shoy, Jr., President and CEO of the East Lake Foundation. “This generous contribution will allow the East Lake Foundation and our Atlanta Purpose Built Communities partner organizations to do what we do best, work together with our partners to serve our communities in need.”

The TOUR Championship’s donation also benefits the First Tee® of Metro Atlanta, an international youth development organization designed to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. In July 2019, the First Tee® of Atlanta and the First Tee® of East Lake combined to form the First Tee® of Metro Atlanta, which serves more than 145,000 participants across eight Metro Atlanta counties.

For more information about the TOUR Championship, please visit TOURChampionship.com. Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tickets to the 2020 TOUR Championship are available for purchase at TOURChampionship.com/tickets.