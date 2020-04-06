Revised golf calendar results in new dates for TOUR Championship

ATLANTA – Through collaboration amongst the PGA TOUR, Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, The R&A and USGA, several changes to the professional golf schedule were announced today. As part of that collaboration, the PGA Championship – originally scheduled for May – was moved to August, and the PGA TOUR worked with its host organizations and title sponsors to move the Wyndham Championship and all three FedExCup Playoffs events, including the TOUR Championship, one week later than their original dates, meaning the season finale will take place on September 3-7 at East Lake Golf Club with the final round scheduled for Labor Day.

“This is not only exciting news for the TOUR Championship but also the City of Atlanta, which will continue to be positively impacted by the tournament as we welcome the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings back to East Lake Golf Club to compete for the FedExCup,” Executive Director Allison Fillmore said. “While the safety, health and well-being of all involved in the TOUR Championship remains our top priority, our preparations continue as we eagerly await another memorable tournament with immense support from our Atlanta community.”

The TOUR will make further announcements about its schedule in the coming weeks.

“We appreciate the open and collaborative approach taken by each of our tournaments, title sponsors and media partners to get us to this solution,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “It’s a complex situation, and we want to balance the commitments to our various partners with playing opportunities for our members – while providing compelling competition to our fans – but all of that must be done while navigating the unprecedented global crisis that is impacting every single one of us. Events of this size are not easy to move, and we are grateful to our host organizations and title sponsors, who are making significant efforts in allowing us an opportunity to look forward to a return to PGA TOUR golf.”

For a more complete rundown of all the announced changes, visit www.pgatour.com for full details.

• August 3-9 – PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

• PGA TOUR’s season-ending event/FedExCup Playoffs

o August 10-16 – Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

o August 17-23 – THE NORTHERN TRUST, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

o August 24-30 – BMW Championship, Olympia Fields CC, Olympia Fields, Illinois

o August 31-September 7 (Labor Day) – TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

