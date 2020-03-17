Update on the 2020 TOUR Championship

Today, the PGA TOUR made the announcement that due to the ongoing health crisis related to COVID-19, all PGA TOUR events through the week of the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 7-10) have been canceled. Furthermore, the PGA of America has postponed the PGA Championship (May 14-17) for a date later this year, to be announced.

With today’s news, we wanted to provide an update regarding the 2020 TOUR Championship.



First and foremost, the health and safety of everyone associated with the TOUR Championship and our community will continue to be our No. 1 priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is obviously a very fluid situation that requires constant review, communication and transparency, and we – working closely with the PGA TOUR – are dedicated to all three aspects. As we prepare for the 2020 playing of the TOUR Championship, we will continue to monitor information provided by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control along with local and state government health agencies. On a regular basis, we will provide status updates including any additional protocols put in place to ensure the health and safety of all in attendance.



We encourage our fans to stay informed on the developments of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 through official sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website and Georgia COVID-19 website. We will provide further updates as new information becomes available.