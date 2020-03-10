TOUR Championship launches daily grounds ticket sales for 2020 event

ATLANTA – With the Season of Championships set to tee off this week at THE PLAYERS Championship, TOUR Championship officials announced today that Daily Grounds tickets are now on sale for fans to secure their spot along the ropeline for the dramatic conclusion of the PGA TOUR season at historic East Lake Golf Club as the top 30 players arrive with their eyes on capturing the FedExCup. The TOUR Championship will return to Atlanta, Aug. 26-30, 2020.

With the purchase of a Daily Grounds ticket, two youths – ages 15 and under – are admitted free to the event, providing affordability and convenience for a family up to six members to attend the TOUR Championship for the price of two grounds tickets.

With access to the movers and shakers of Atlanta’s stellar food scene, unique on-course venues, signature cocktails like “The Shamrock” and views of one of the city’s most scenic courses, the TOUR Championship is the end of summer party with something for every Atlantan.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance as prices will increase ahead of tournament week.

“The TOUR Championship has become a staple in Atlanta’s summer sports calendar, and we want to encourage fans to secure their spot at East Lake to enjoy another spectacular conclusion to the golf season,” said Executive Director Allison Fillmore. “The tournament’s move to August has allowed Atlanta to fully embrace this event and sets us up for continued growth and improvement for years to come.”

Daily and Weekly Grounds tickets are now available for purchase with Daily Grounds tickets starting at just $35. Each Weekly Grounds ticket grants access to East Lake Golf Club Wednesday-Sunday, priced at $300 plus tax.

A full breakdown of Daily Grounds Prices is listed below:

Wednesday $35

Thursday $65

Friday $70

Saturday $75

Sunday $75

For fans interested in a slightly upgraded TOUR Championship experience, tournament officials are once again offering tickets to the newly expanded ULTRA Club – an upscale, climate-controlled interior space with upgraded food offerings for purchase, as well as access to an outdoor, covered stadium seating area that overlooks the 13th green and an outdoor patio that overlooks the 14th tee. One Weekly ULTRA Club ticket is priced at $700 plus tax. Fans will enjoy one complimentary Michelob ULTRA each day with the purchase of any ULTRA Club ticket option.

The ULTRA Club sold out each of the last three years.

Daily ULTRA Club options are also available with a full breakdown of pricing listed below:

Wednesday $60

Thursday $180

Friday $200

Saturday $200

Sunday $200

All ticket options are available for purchase at TOURChampionship.com/tickets.

For more information about the TOUR Championship, please visit TOURChampionship.com. Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

