PGA TOUR, its tournaments surpass $3 billion in all-time charitable giving

ATLANTA – The PGA TOUR and its tournaments surpassed $3 billion in all-time giving, TOUR officials announced Tuesday. The TOUR Championship is proud to play a role in this incredible milestone by helping positively impact lives throughout Atlanta as the tournament has generated more than $29 million for community charities since it was first staged at East Lake Golf Club in 1998. The charitable total from the 2019 tournament will be announced at a later date.

The PGA TOUR’s charitable total, which includes a record $204.3 million in 2019 to bring the all-time total to $3.05 billion, includes donations made by tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series-China.

“It’s truly a pleasure to thank our fans, sponsors, tournaments, players and volunteers for helping us generate over $3 billion for charity and positively impact millions of lives,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “As remarkable as this milestone is, what really matters are the countless stories like Amy’s [Bockerstette] that every tournament has. Together, we look forward to continuing to reach – and celebrate – millions more.”

In the Atlanta community, several stories and people were celebrated during the 2019 tournament. The Drew Charter School boys’ golf team, who made history in May by becoming the first all-African American team to win a state championship in the state of Georgia, was honored during Thursday morning’s opening ceremony and recognized by NBC with a special feature during Saturday’s telecast.

Zane Hampton, an autistic member of the First Tee ® of Metro Atlanta and his brother Zach had the opportunity to meet Jordan Spieth during Coca-Cola’s Golf Day in June and were surprised by an invitation from Spieth to enjoy a VIP experience at the TOUR Championship. On Wednesday of tournament week, fellow TOUR player Tony Finau took the boys inside the ropes for an unforgettable experience as they walked the first hole at East Lake with the PGA TOUR champion.

Finally, Hailey Fisher, a current junior at the Drew Charter School and a member of the girls’ golf team, was surprised by her favorite player Dustin Johnson with the opportunity to hit the Hope tee shot on Thursday morning during the tournament’s opening ceremony to officially commence the competition.

The TOUR Championship’s four charitable beneficiaries are the East Lake Foundation, First Tee® of Metro Atlanta, Grove Park Foundation and Purpose Built Schools Atlanta.

The PGA TOUR and its more than 100 tournaments across all Tours achieved the $3 billion mark just six years after surpassing $2 billion in 2014. The TOUR achieved the $1 billion mark in 2005. In addition, the record $204.3 million in 2019 bests the previous record of $190 million in 2018. The TOUR’s first charitable donation of $10,000 was at the 1938 Palm Beach Invitational. These dollars positively impact more than 3,000 nonprofits each year, such as the First Tee, which was introduced more than 15 million young people to its character-building programs through the game of golf.

Each PGA TOUR tournament provides individuals an opportunity to give back to the community in one of three ways – attending an event, volunteering, or donating money. Not-for-profit tournaments under the PGA TOUR umbrella donate their net proceeds to support local organizations, totaling more than $3 billion in donations to date. The impact these tournaments make throughout the year is possible thanks to more than 100,000 volunteers who commit their time to ensure each event is a success.

