TOUR Championship introduces new Champions Club for 2020 event

ATLANTA – TOUR Championship officials today introduced the Champions Club as the tournament’s newest on-course hospitality venue as part of several enhancements for the 2020 event. The TOUR Championship will return to historic East Lake Golf Club for the 20th time, August 26-30, 2020, as the PGA TOUR’s top 30 players compete in the season finale for the FedExCup.

Located adjacent to the 14th green in place of the preexisting Veranda Suites, the Champions Club is a two-story shared venue with the entire first floor allowing guests to relax inside a fully enclosed, climate-controlled space and enjoy interior viewing of the difficult par-4 14th green. On the second floor, guests can enjoy a cocktail party setting with an open-air, covered viewing deck to watch the competition.

“The TOUR Championship prides itself in providing a best-in-class hospitality experience for companies and their invited clients and guests,” said TOUR Championship Executive Director Allison Fillmore. “The Champions Club is one of several on-course enhancements that will continue to diversify the tournament’s hospitality opportunities and elevate it among the premier experiences in the Atlanta sports landscape.”

Champions Club tickets are available for purchase in packages of four (4) and eight (8), with each ticket package including access to the tournament grounds and Champions Club from Thursday-Sunday, weekly parking passes to a preferred lot located off site and the ability to purchase a tee time at East Lake Golf Club during the year.

