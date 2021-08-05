United Airlines to offer ferry rides at no cost to Liberty National Golf Club

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Now that fans have their tickets to see the world’s top-ranked 125 PGA TOUR players compete at THE NORTHERN TRUST this summer, it’s time to figure out the fastest way to get to Liberty National Golf Club when the FedExCup Playoffs event returns to Jersey City, August 18-22.

Those who live in the tri-state area are no strangers to commuting. When it comes to attending events, getting somewhere is half the battle. That’s why THE NORTHERN TRUST offers a variety of seamless ways to get fans to the tournament this August.

New this year, the tournament has partnered with United Airlines to provide fans coming from New York City with a convenient, scenic, and free way to get to the course. Fans will be able to sit back, relax and enjoy the breeze as they ride the ferry from Lower Manhattan (Brookfield Place Terminal), cruise past the Financial District, take in the sights as they glide by the Statue of Liberty and into the harbor, where the ferry will drop them off right at the steps of the stunning clubhouse at Liberty National Golf Club.

In addition to a free ferry ride to and from the golf course, United Airlines MileagePlus® members can skip the line and board the ferry through the premium boarding lane. Ferries will start running at 6:30am and will run until an hour after the last putt drops each day.

“United offers our customers some of the most convenient options to travel the globe from the New York area and along with THE NORTHERN TRUST we are providing a quick, easy and fun way for guests to get to the tournament,” said Rahsaan Johnson, United’s managing director of sponsorships and inclusive partnerships. “Our long-standing relationship with THE NORTHERN TRUST is deeply rooted in a shared mission to bring people in our communities together and this is a great opportunity to do just that.”

General Parking will be located in Downtown Jersey City near the Jersey City Medical Center. From the parking lot, a shuttle will provide transportation to the West Entrance. General Parking can be purchased online for $25 plus taxes and fees – $33.61 total. Parking can also be purchased in person for $35. For fans planning to purchase parking in person, please note that it will be credit card only. Cash payments will not be accepted.

ADA Parking will be located at the Liberty Landing Marina (30 Audrey Zapp Drive) in Liberty State Park. Ticket holders with an ADA hangtag or license plate will not be required to purchase a parking pass for this lot. From the parking lot, an ADA shuttle will provide transportation to the West Entrance. Guest Service Shuttles will be stationed at the West Entrance for spectators needing further assistance once arriving to the course.

For fans in New Jersey who don’t want to drive, tournament officials recommend using Uber as one of the fastest ways to get to the tournament action. An Uber pick-up/drop-off lot will be located near the Liberty State Park Boat Ramp on Morris Pesin Road, right next to the Liberty National clubhouse. From there, fans will walk along the waterfront and enter through the East Entrance.

For spectators who wish to take a train to Jersey City, please note that there will no longer be a shuttle service at the Newport Centre shopping mall. Instead, THE NORTHERN TRUST recommends using Uber to get from the train station to the golf course.

Fans are encouraged to follow THE NORTHERN TRUST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest tournament news and updates. For additional information about THE NORTHERN TRUST, please visit THENORTHERNTRUST.com.