THE NORTHERN TRUST teams up with United Rentals with Special Ticket Offer for Military

TICKETS AND TRANSPORTATION

To get verified and obtain military tickets, visit THENORTHERNTRUST.com/military and click REDEEM in the Military Ticket section. Parking is not included with the free tickets and must be purchased separately at THENORTHERNTRUST.com/parking.

General Parking will be located in Downtown Jersey City near the Jersey City Medical Center. From the parking lot, a shuttle will provide transportation to the West Entrance. General Parking passes must be purchased online, they cannot be purchased in person at the lot.

ADA Parking will be located at the Liberty Landing Marina (30 Audrey Zapp Drive) in Liberty State Park. Ticket holders with an ADA hangtag or license plate will not be required to purchase a parking pass for this lot. From the parking lot, an ADA shuttle will provide transportation to the West Entrance. Guest Service Shuttles will be stationed at the West Entrance for spectators needing further assistance once arriving to the course.

Tournament officials at THE NORTHERN TRUST recommend using Uber as one of the fastest ways to get to the tournament action. An Uber pick-up/drop-off lot will be located near the Liberty State Park Boat Ramp on Morris Pesin Road, next to the clubhouse. From there, fans will walk along the waterfront and enter through the East Entrance.

New this year, the tournament has partnered with United Airlines to provide fans coming from New York City with a convenient, scenic, and free way to get to the course. Fans will be able to sit back, relax and enjoy the breeze as they ride the ferry from Lower Manhattan (Brookfield Place Terminal), cruise past the Financial District, take in the sights as they glide by the Statue of Liberty and into the harbor, where the ferry will drop them off right at the steps of the stunning clubhouse at Liberty National Golf Club.

Ferries will start running at 6:30 a.m. and will run until an hour after the last putt drops each day.

Fans are encouraged to follow THE NORTHERN TRUST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest tournament news and updates.