THE NORTHERN TRUST teams up with United Rentals with Special Ticket Offer for Military

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
All military members and veterans receive complimentary admission to the PGA TOUR’s opening Playoffs event, returning to Liberty National, August 18-22
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – When the world’s best golfers compete at Liberty National Golf Club August 18-22, THE NORTHERN TRUST will continue its longstanding tradition of providing all active duty, Reserve, National Guard members,military retirees, and veterans, with complimentary admission each day of the tournament, Wednesday – Sunday.
Once on-site, all military members, veterans and their families will have access to the Birdies for the Brave® Patriots’ Outpost presented by United Rentals, where they can enjoy complimentary food and beverages, front-row seats to the competition and an opportunity to connect with fellow military members. Located on the 4th Green, the Patriots’ Outpost will be open from 8 a.m. to the end of play each day, Wednesday through Sunday.
“Honoring military has always been a strong initiative for the PGA TOUR and at THE NORTHERN TRUST in particular, honoring our troops envelopes a deeply personal sense of appreciation as we return to the tristate area for the 2021 tournament, which happens to fall just three weeks before the 20th anniversary of September 11th,” said Executive Director Julie Tyson. “The respect and gratitude for all those who have stepped in to serve our country before, during and after 9/11 is immeasurable. Admission to the tournament and the Patriots’ Outpost are just two small ways we can honor military members and their families with the help of United Rentals. We hope they will join us for a week of fun at Liberty National Golf Club as the worlds best golfers compete in the FedExCup Playoffs.”
To get verified and obtain military tickets, visit THENORTHERNTRUST.com/military and click REDEEM in the Military Ticket section. Parking is not included with the free tickets and must be purchased separately at THENORTHERNTRUST.com/parking.
General Parking will be located in Downtown Jersey City near the Jersey City Medical Center. From the parking lot, a shuttle will provide transportation to the West Entrance. General Parking passes must be purchased online, they cannot be purchased in person at the lot.
ADA Parking will be located at the Liberty Landing Marina (30 Audrey Zapp Drive) in Liberty State Park. Ticket holders with an ADA hangtag or license plate will not be required to purchase a parking pass for this lot. From the parking lot, an ADA shuttle will provide transportation to the West Entrance. Guest Service Shuttles will be stationed at the West Entrance for spectators needing further assistance once arriving to the course.
Tournament officials at THE NORTHERN TRUST recommend using Uber as one of the fastest ways to get to the tournament action. An Uber pick-up/drop-off lot will be located near the Liberty State Park Boat Ramp on Morris Pesin Road, next to the clubhouse. From there, fans will walk along the waterfront and enter through the East Entrance.
New this year, the tournament has partnered with United Airlines to provide fans coming from New York City with a convenient, scenic, and free way to get to the course. Fans will be able to sit back, relax and enjoy the breeze as they ride the ferry from Lower Manhattan (Brookfield Place Terminal), cruise past the Financial District, take in the sights as they glide by the Statue of Liberty and into the harbor, where the ferry will drop them off right at the steps of the stunning clubhouse at Liberty National Golf Club.
Ferries will start running at 6:30 a.m. and will run until an hour after the last putt drops each day.
Fans are encouraged to follow THE NORTHERN TRUST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest tournament news and updates.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.