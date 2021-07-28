  • THE NORTHERN TRUST teams up with United Rentals with Special Ticket Offer for Military

    All military members and veterans receive complimentary admission to the PGA TOUR’s opening Playoffs event, returning to Liberty National, August 18-22

    JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 08: The Military Ceremony at Patriots Outpost during the first round of THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National Golf Club on August 8, 2019 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Brian Williams/PGA TOUR)
