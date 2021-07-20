JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Tournament officials announced today that DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) has been named the first “Official Betting Operator of THE NORTHERN TRUST” for the 2021 event returning to Liberty National Golf Club, August 18-22. As Official betting Operator, DraftKings will debut a customized, open-to-the-public venue located between the 15th green and 16th fairway entitled “DraftKings House”, inclusive of a VIP DraftKings Suite for private hospitality within the space. The agreement enriches DraftKings’ relationship with the PGA TOUR, as they have recently announced plans for a retail sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale pending regulatory approval, as well as sponsorship deals as the Official Daily Fantasy Game and Official Betting Operator of THE TOUR. In the fall of 2020, DraftKings expanded its presence in the sport of golf by signing Bryson DeChambeau to a sponsorship deal.

“As the existing relationship between DraftKings and the PGA TOUR continues to evolve, integrating them into the New Jersey market at THE NORTHERN TRUST was a natural fit,” said Executive Director Julie Tyson. “When the state of New Jersey legalized sports betting in 2018, it opened the doors for a number of new business opportunities in the sports industry and we are proud to be one of the first PGA TOUR events to offer a setting in this category. Our tournament prides itself in having on-site experiences that cater to a variety of fans and we’re looking forward to debuting this innovative venue on one of the biggest stages in golf as the FedExCup Playoffs commence.”

The DraftKings House will feature views of the 15th green and 16th fairway and is open to guests aged 21-and-over. The space will have a 40’ x 40’ footprint with an open-air patio that is open to any fan with a Grounds Ticket. Spectators who enter the DraftKings House will have access to televisions airing golf and other live sports, phone chargers, complimentary Wi-Fi and premium food and beverage options for purchase. In addition, the venue will feature a fully private VIP DraftKings Suite for the company to host clients and contestants with top amenities.

For the first time, DraftKings will be hosting its Fantasy Golf World Championship at THE NORTHERN TRUST where 40 of the top daily fantasy players will compete for total prizes of $4 million. The event will take place in person spanning the four days of the tournament with the top finisher receiving $1 million.

“DraftKings is proud to evolve and expand our presence into the golf space by continuing to build upon the existing relationship with the PGA TOUR,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings. “We believe the New Jersey market is craving this kind of experience at a sporting event and we look forward to providing an innovative activation for golf fans at THE NORTHERN TRUST and Liberty National Golf Club.”

This agreement is the latest in a string of progressive and industry-leading sports betting initiatives by the PGA TOUR. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in 2018, the TOUR instituted a robust integrity program in collaboration with Genius Sports and later that year announced a global partnership with IMG ARENA to license its official, live scoring data to betting operators all over the world. The TOUR’s Official Betting Operator category was launched in 2020 and the organization continues to evolve its innovative GolfBet partnership with The Action Network. The TOUR is a platinum member of the National Council on Problem Gambling and is aligned with the American Gaming Association as a Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly public service campaign partner to educate golf fans on responsible sports betting.

To gain access to the venue, fans can purchase a Daily Grounds ticket to the event, starting at $35 for Wednesday, $60 for Thursday or Friday and $70 to attend Saturday or Sunday. This ticket provides fans with access to several open-to-the-public venues, the ability to taste local fare from notable restaurants and stand right along the rope line to watch the world’s best golfers in action.

A leader in digital sports entertainment and gaming, DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine, and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program. Responsible gaming is a key pillar of the S.E.R.V.E.S. program and DraftKings’ collective mission is to mitigate harm and protect the vulnerable with groundbreaking technology, training, resources and the support of evidence-based research.

DraftKings is the Official Daily Fantasy Game and an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR. Fans can find the latest available daily fantasy golf contests as well as golf betting markets by downloading the DraftKings apps via iOS and Android.

Fans are encouraged to follow THE NORTHERN TRUST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest tournament news and updates. For additional information about THE NORTHERN TRUST, please visit THENORTHERNTRUST.com.