With a victory of THE NORTHERN TRUST Charity Challenge held Wednesday at TPC Boston, $125,000 will be donated to the Red Sox Foundation of behalf of Cameron Champ. The two-time PGA TOUR winner and 20th ranked player in the FedExCup standings played alongside Abraham Ancer, Charley Hoffman and Marc Leishman in the nine-hole, Wolf-format exhibition on the back nine. Champ played for the Red Sox Foundation’s Red Sox Scholars initiative, one of the official charities of THE NORTHERN TRUST and a college success program that awards scholarships to students in Boston public schools each year and provides academic, professional and social support to students to ensure they graduate from college.

Hoffman, who played for the First Tee of Massachusetts, tied for second place with Leishman, who played for the Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester, which secured charitable contributions of $62,500 for each charity respectively. Ancer, who came in fourth place, secured a charitable contribution of $50,000 to support the Hockomock Area YMCA.

Not only did he win the overall Charity Challenge, beating Hoffman and Leishman by just one point, Champ also won the two challenge holes, a longest-drive on No. 12 and a closest-to-the-pin on No. 16, to benefit COVID-19 relief in greater Boston. Thanks to the tournament’s title sponsor, Northern Trust, a bonus pool of $150,000 will be split between two organizations in Champ’s name, The Greater Boston Food Bank and The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley, to support their COVID-19 Relief Funds and help families in Massachusetts who need it the most.

After finishing up on the 18th Hole, Champ enjoyed a victory meal New England style, a lobster dinner from the chefs at TPC Boston.