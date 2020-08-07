World Golf Championships victory gives Justin Thomas a big boost in the FedExCup standings

NORTON, Mass. – With two weeks until the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs return to Boston for THE 2020 NORTHERN TRUST, Justin Thomas (who won at TPC Boston in 2017) increased his lead in the FedExCup standings after his victory at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Thomas will be among the top 125 players to qualify for THE 2020 NORTHERN TRUST, the first of three FedExCup Playoffs events, August 20-23.

Thomas’ come-from-behind victory at TPC Southwind marked his 13th career PGA TOUR win and second World Golf Championships title. The win also made him the TOUR’s first three-time winner this season and moved him back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings, a position he has not held since June 2018.

“[The win] was really important, but at the end of the day if you don't play well in the Playoffs, it's hard to win a FedExCup…” Thomas said.

In 2019, the Kentucky native entered THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National Golf Club at No. 16 in the FedExCup standings. Thomas’ rounds of 67-68-71-68 left him in a tie for 12th, six strokes back from champion Patrick Reed.

At Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Massachusetts native Richy Werenski captured his first career PGA TOUR win at the Barracuda Championship. The victory moved him from No. 70 to No. 34 in the FedExCup standings. The Barracuda Championship employed the Modified Stableford scoring format where players are allocated points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole with the goal of achieving the highest overall score.

Past TPC Boston winner Webb Simpson (No. 2), Sungjae Im (No. 3), THE 2018 NORTHERN TRUST champion Bryson DeChambeau (No. 4), 2012 and 2016 TPC Boston winner Rory McIlroy (No. 5), Collin Morikawa (No. 6), defending champion Reed (No. 7), Daniel Berger (No. 8), Brendon Todd (No. 9) and Jon Rahm (No. 10) round out the top 10 in the FedExCup standings.

Only two tournaments remain in the Regular Season for players to make moves and join the PGA TOUR’s top-125 at TPC Boston for THE 2020 NORTHERN TRUST. The pressure-packed drama will be unmatched as only 70 players will advance to the BMW Championship.

