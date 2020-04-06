Revised golf calendar results in new dates for THE 2020 NORTHERN TRUST

NORTON, Mass. – Through collaboration amongst the PGA TOUR, Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, The R&A and USGA, several changes to the professional golf schedule were announced today. As part of that collaboration, the PGA Championship – originally schedule for May – was moved to August, and the PGA TOUR worked with its host organizations and title sponsors to move the Wyndham Championship and all three FedExCup Playoffs events, including THE NORTHERN TRUST, one week later than their original dates, meaning the first playoff event will take place on August 19-23 at TPC Boston.

“As we navigate through this unprecedented and fluid situation, the additional week provided with this change in date in the PGA TOUR schedule will assist us in our preparations and plans for THE NORTHERN TRUST and the start of the 2020 FedExCup Playoffs,” Executive Director Julie Tyson said. “The Boston community can be assured that the health, safety and well-being of all involved in THE NORTHERN TRUST remains our foremost priority as we move forward in planning for this year’s event.”

The TOUR will make further announcements about its fall schedule in the coming weeks.

“We appreciate the open and collaborative approach taken by each of our tournaments, title sponsors and media partners to get us to this solution,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “It’s a complex situation, and we want to balance the commitments to our various partners with playing opportunities for our members – while providing compelling competition to our fans – but all of that must be done while navigating the unprecedented global crisis that is impacting every single one of us. Events of this size are not easy to move, and we are grateful to our host organizations and title sponsors, who are making significant efforts in allowing us an opportunity to look forward to a return to PGA TOUR golf.”

For a more complete rundown of all the announced changes, visit www.pgatour.com for full details.

• August 3-9 – PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

• PGA TOUR’s season-ending event/FedExCup Playoffs

- August 10-16 – Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

- August 17-23 – THE NORTHERN TRUST, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

- August 24-30 – BMW Championship, Olympia Fields CC, Olympia Fields, Illinois

- August 31-September 7 (Labor Day) – TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

For more information about THE NORTHERN TRUST, please visit thenortherntrust.com. Fans are encouraged to follow THE NORTHERN TRUST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.