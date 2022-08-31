Tickets on sale for THE CJ CUP in South Carolina; volunteer registration now open

RIDGELAND, South Carolina – Tournament officials for THE CJ CUP in South Carolina announced today that Daily Grounds tickets are now on sale for the upcoming tournament, which will be staged at the renowned Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, October 19-23, 2022.

THE CJ CUP was launched as Korea’s first official PGA TOUR tournament in 2017 and was played for three consecutive years at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island before being relocated to the U.S. due to the challenges of COVID-19.

This will be the first time THE CJ CUP will be played in the Southeast region of the U.S. following the staging of the tournament in Las Vegas, first at Shadow Creek Golf Course in 2020 and The Summit Club last year. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion after winning THE CJ CUP at The Summit Club en route to his record third FedExCup title.

A Daily Grounds ticket gives access to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, with the following prices per day (prices are subject to taxes and fees):

Wednesday, October 19 $25 (practice round)

Thursday, October 20 $55

Friday, October 21 $55

Saturday, October 22 $60

Sunday, October 23 $60

A maximum of two (2) children ages 15 and under are admitted free per one ticketed adult. Tickets are available for purchase at CJCUPSouthCarolina.com.

To honor the men and women who serve our country in the Armed Forces, THE CJ CUP in South Carolina is pleased to offer active duty, retirees, veterans, and National Guard members up to four (4) complimentary tickets per day, October 19-23. Please note military members will need an active GovX account to verify military status and unlock ticket offer. If military members don’t have one tied to their military credentials, they must visit GovX.com to create an account.

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina marks the second time Congaree has hosted a PGA TOUR event. The club hosted the TOUR’s Palmetto Championship at Congaree in June of 2021, won by South African Garrick Higgo.

“We are excited to bring PGA TOUR golf back to Congaree and offer these tremendous fans in the region an opportunity to see world-class players on one of the top courses in the United States,” said Tournament Director Andre Silva. “CJ has been a great partner to the TOUR for a long time, and I know they are eager to bring their unique fan experience to South Carolina this October.”

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina will feature a 78-man field comprised of five players designated by the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA), as well as the top-3 available players of Korean nationality from the Official World Golf Ranking as part of CJ Group’s vision to support the development of professional golf in Korea. The remainder of the field will be made up of the leading players from the 2021-22 FedExCup points list and sponsor exemptions. There will be no 36-hole cut.

In addition to the ticket launch, the tournament announced that volunteer registration is now open. Volunteering offers a variety of opportunities to get involved with THE CJ CUP in South Carolina. Volunteers are an integral part of every PGA TOUR event and make it possible to conduct a world-class tournament by devoting time, talent, and passion to help run all aspects of the event.

There over 20 different volunteer committees available to choose from including Competition Support (ball spotters and location-based operators, both inside the ropes), Admissions, Player

Transportation, Gallery Management, Supply Distribution and Media Center operations.

To purchase tickets or parking passes, or to register for volunteer opportunities at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, please visit CJCUPSouthCarolina.com.