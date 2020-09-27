  • STARS OF THE GAME COMMIT TO THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

    FedExCup champion Johnson, World No. 2 Rahm, 18-time winner McIlroy and U.S. Open champion DeChambeau to headline event

    Bryson DeChambeau will make his debut at THE CJ CUP (Getty Images)
