2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions tickets now on sale

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – As the PGA TOUR kicks off the FedExCup Playoffs, tickets are now available for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4-8.

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions will celebrate Maui’s 25th year hosting this winners-only event, which begins the calendar year with one of the most exceptional fields in golf. This iconic Maui event has been a stage for the most elite players in the world to showcase their skills against the very best in the game with The Plantation Course playing host to historic moments and forged unforgettable champions.

“As we welcome this winners-only field for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, we’re excited to celebrate 25 years of PGA TOUR golf on Maui,” said Max Novena, executive director of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. “With various tickets and experiences to choose from, fans and Maui residents will be able to watch the best players in the world compete at the most picturesque venue on the schedule when the 25th anniversary celebration begins in January.”

Grounds Tickets Options

A daily grounds ticket gives fans access to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, beginning at $25 for Wednesday, $60 for Thursday and Friday, $65 for Saturday and $75 for Sunday. This ticket provides spectators with access to public venues, the ability to taste local fare from notable Maui favorites and stand along the rope line to watch the TOUR’s best golfers in action. Fans are reminded that up to two children ages 15 and under are admitted free with every ticketed adult (applies to grounds access only).

Take in the Sentry Tournament of Champions from under the Banyan Tree at the Banyan Club, which is located just steps away from the main fan entrance on the par-3 8th hole on The Plantation Course. Along with grounds access, this venue offers exclusive seating around No. 8 green as well as a tented area with a variety of seating and large TVs to show all the action throughout the course. Tickets to Banyan Club (including grounds access) start at $40 on Wednesday, $75 on Thursday and Friday, $100 on Saturday and Sunday, and the weekly ticket option (Wed.-Sun.) for $300.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions will once again offer the Kama’aina ticket option. The Kama’aina provides discounted tickets to local Hawaii residents, starting at $15 for Wednesday, $40 for Thursday and Friday, and $50 for Saturday and Sunday.

Upgraded Tickets and Hospitality Options

The hospitality opportunities at the Sentry Tournament of Champions deliver prime views of The Plantation Course and exceptional comfort to entertain clients, gather co-workers or take part in a high-end experience with friends.

The Lanai on 18 gives fans a different vantage point from No. 18 fairway to watch the action unfold on the iconic finishing hole at The Plantation Course at Kapalua. The covered venue features upgraded restrooms and food and beverage for purchase. This experience reimagines the on-site experience at the Sentry Tournament of Champions to make it an oasis for fans. The Lanai on 18 tickets start at $150 on Thursday and Friday, $175 for Saturday and $200 for Sunday, or purchase a weekly ticket (Thurs.-Sun.) for $525.

The Aloha Club is the exclusive venue perched on No. 18 green, providing incredible views of the finishing hole, an exclusive food and beverage experience, and preferred parking for all ticket purchasers. This covered venue features an extensive drink rail and seating to enjoy all the winners on the PGA TOUR. Aloha Club tickets are available at $1,750 per ticket, which is good Thursday-Sunday.

The first TOUR event of the calendar year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions is the only event on the schedule that features all winners from the previous calendar year. For more information about the 2023 event, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.