Sentry Tournament of Champions announces record $642,490 raised for charity in 2022

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Tournament officials and representatives from Sentry Insurance announced today that more than a dozen Maui non-profit organizations benefitted from the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which surpassed $600,000 in yearly generated funds.

Sentry Insurance Chief Marketing and Brand Officer Stephanie Smith, joined by Sentry Tournament of Champions officials, non-profit representatives, and volunteers, announced that $642,490 was distributed to local community organizations during a reception hosted at Kapalua Golf-The Bay Course at Taverna Italian Eatery.

“The charitable funds raised at the Sentry Tournament of Champions makes a huge difference on Maui, helping to improve the quality of life on island,” said Pete McPartland, Sentry Chairman of the Board, President and CEO. “To set yet another fundraising record this year is a rewarding accomplishment. Sentry has come to consider Maui our second home and we’ve been welcomed as family – Ohana. As title sponsor, we’re committed to increasing funds available through the tournament and making a difference in the community – not just during the week of the event but all year-round.”

With this year’s donations, which eclipses the 2021 charitable impact number by more than $100,000 and now marks the largest charitable impact figure raised for the local community to date, the tournament has generated more than $8 million for community charities since it moved to Maui in 1999.

“This charitable impact donation is a celebration of all the groups that we work with in the community and demonstrates what makes the Sentry Tournament of Champions so special,” said Alex Urban, 2022 Executive Director of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. “The commitment from Sentry Insurance, our players, fans, sponsors, incredible volunteers and the entire Maui community makes it possible for us to support our charities, and we’re honored to make such a profound impact here on the island.”

The designated beneficiaries of the 2022 event were:

- Boy Scouts of America

- Friends of the Children’s Justice Center

- Hale Makua Health Services

- J. Walter Cameron Center

- Ka Lima O Maui

- Lahainaluna High School Foundation

- Lahaina Jr. Golf

As part of their relationship with the tournament, these designated beneficiaries assisted in providing volunteers, donating equipment and supplies, and much more.

Additional non-profit support

As a thank you to Chris Berman, who lives on Maui for much of the year, for his assistance in promoting the Sentry Tournament of Champions, donations were also made to the Literacy Volunteers of Greater Waterbury, Connecticut, a favorite charity of Berman’s late wife.

The tournament also donated to Friends of the Pu’u Kukui Watershed Preserve, to help support their important environmental work that benefits all of Maui.

Several other local non-profits also benefitted from the tournament including First Tee of Maui, Hawaii State Jr. Golf Association, Maui Junior Golf, Maui United Way, Whale Trust, Hui O Wa’a Kaulua, Maui Arts and Cultural Center, Haleakala Conservatory, Maui Arts League, University of Hawaii-Maui College, Imua Family Services, Kumulani Chapel, and Maui Health Foundation.

The overall $642,490 donation also included $19,000 in scholarships awarded by Sentry as part of its ongoing scholarship program for Maui public high school students to attend the University of Hawaii and its affiliated Community Colleges. Currently there are eight students on scholarship as part of the Sentry Scholars program. When fully implemented, the program will award 12 scholarships annually to local students.

This year’s charitable donation grew as well through Sentry’s support of the “Aloha Friday” tournament tradition, which celebrated its fourth year at the 2022 event. During Aloha Friday, PGA TOUR players can earn additional charitable dollars for on-island charities, contributed by Sentry Insurance Foundation, by wearing Aloha print hats, shirts, pants, or shoes.

“We’re committed to deepening our community involvement in other meaningful ways,” said Smith. “At this year’s tournament, we announced the Connected Communities initiative to foster relationships between similar organizations on Maui and in Stevens Point, Wis. We’re thrilled by the communities’ enthusiastic response and very excited to see how Connected Communities makes a difference in both communities.”

The first TOUR event of the calendar year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions is the only event on the schedule that features all winners from the previous calendar year. For more information about the 2023 event, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.