Sentry Tournament of Champions Winner’s Circle: April

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – A victory on the PGA TOUR is the only qualification criteria for the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui. With their recent victories, J.J. Spaun, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Xander Schauffele are among the most recent group of players to qualify for the winners-only event, while Scottie Scheffler earned his fourth win of the calendar year. The Sentry Tournament of Champions returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua in January 2023.

Valero Texas Open

Spaun earned his first career PGA TOUR victory at the Valero Texas Open when he defeated Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar by two strokes in his 147th career start. The 31-year-old became the first winner on TOUR to overcome a double bogey on the first hole in a final round since Tiger Woods at the 2008 U.S. Open. The California native is the seventh first-time winner on TOUR this calendar year and the sixth player to win his first TOUR title at the Valero Texas Open since it moved to TPC San Antonio in 2010. The win qualified Spaun for his first trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui.

Masters Tournament

In his third start at the Masters Tournament, FedExCup leader Scheffler earned his fourth career TOUR win and first major championship title , defeating Rory McIlroy by three strokes. Scheffler became the first player to win four times in a six-start stretch on the PGA TOUR since Jason Day in 2015, and the sixth player to win in his first TOUR start as World No. 1. The Dallas native previously qualified for his second start at The Plantation Course at Kapalua by virtue of his win at WM Phoenix Open in February. Scheffler finished T13 in the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions after an additional qualification category was added as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to include those players who advanced to the previous season’s TOUR Championship.

RBC Heritage

Spieth, the 2016 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner, claimed his 13th career TOUR title in his 226th start defeating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff with a par on the first extra hole (No. 18) at Harbour Town Golf Links. Spieth began the final round T9 at 8-under, three strokes back from 54-hole leader Harold Varner III, and made two eagles in the final round (Nos. 2 and 5) to become the 16th different player on record (1983-present) to make multiple eagles in the final round and go on to win. The win moved the 28-year-old from No. 47 to No. 11 in the FedExCup standings and from No. 20 to No. 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The victory qualified the Dallas native for his sixth start in Maui where he has three top-five finishes in five appearances (2014/2; 2016/Won; 2017/T3; 2018/9; 2022/T21).

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

In their second start as teammates at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele became the event’s first team to win in wire-to-wire fashion and set the 72-hole scoring record at TPC Louisiana with a 259. Cantlay and Schauffele picked up their seventh and fifth TOUR wins, respectively.. Both qualified for return trips to Maui and the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where Cantlay has four previous appearances and two top-five finishes (2020/4; 2021/4). Schauffele, the 2019 champion, qualifies for a sixth visit to The Plantation Course at Kapalua where he holds three top-five finishes (2019/Won; 2020/T2; 2021/T5).

The first TOUR event of the calendar year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions is the only event on the schedule that features all winners from the previous calendar year. For more information about the 2023 event, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.