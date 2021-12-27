Sentry Tournament of Champions to feature original artwork for auction at the new Art Walk presented by Maui Jim

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Tournament officials at the Sentry Tournament of Champions today announced an all-new fan activation, the Art Walk presented by Maui Jim, featuring original artwork for auction when the champions-only event returns to The Planation Course at Kapalua, Jan. 5-9.

The Art Walk presented by Maui Jim, located between hole Nos. 3 and 9, will highlight over 40 pieces of original artwork from local Maui artists and range from oil paintings to blown glass sculptures. Maui Jim has a long-standing history of supporting arts and culture on the island, and their support made it possible to display the art throughout tournament week.

In collaboration with Mary Anne Fitch, a passionate fine arts collector and an enthusiastic supporter of the Maui Arts League, the pop-up gallery will also feature an online auction component in which fans can bid on the artwork with all proceeds benefitting local art and culture programs on Maui, including the Maui Arts League.

“Here at the Sentry Tournament of Champions we want to give fans the ultimate Maui experience, which includes the celebration of the island’s art and culture,” said Sentry Tournament of Champions Executive Director Alex Urban. “With amazing local partners in Maui Jim, Mary Anne Fitch and the Maui Arts League, fans will have the opportunity to do just that at the Art Walk presented by Maui Jim all while helping raise donations to give back to local charities.”

Fans can visit the Art Walk presented by Maui Jim throughout tournament week beginning Wednesday, Jan. 5. Spectators who wish to place bids on the one-of-a-kind art pieces can do so via www.32auctions.com/ArtWalkGallery The auction opens at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and closes at 3:30 p.m. HST on Sunday, Jan. 9. Art enthusiasts will be automatically notified if they have been outbid or if they are the winning bidder at the close. There is also a Buy-It-Now option for most pieces in which the bidder secures immediate purchase of the auction item.

In addition to the over 40 pieces of original artwork, Maui Jim sunglasses will also be available for purchase within the Art Walk presented by Maui Jim venue.

Ticket and Parking Information

A variety of ticket packages are on sale, including daily tickets and weekly tickets, for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The hospitality opportunities at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, including The Lookout (new for 2022) and The Aloha Club, deliver prime views and exceptional comfort to entertain clients, gather co-workers or take part in a high-end experience with friends.

Free general parking for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions is located at the Lahaina Civic Center. Free tournament shuttles will be provided from Lahaina Civic Center to The Plantation Course at Kapalua and drop off at the Main Entrance. The shuttles begin running 30 minutes before gates open and stop running 30 minutes after gates close with all shuttles complying with COVID-19 county policies.

New in 2022, all Uber, taxi, Lyft and Ride Share vehicles dropping-off and picking-up spectators can do so at the Champions Gate (putting green entrance) onsite at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

For more information about tickets to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.