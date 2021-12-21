Sentry Tournament of Champions to host first ever ISPS HANDA All Abilities Champions Playoff

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – The Sentry Tournament of Champions today announced that four of the world’s leading all abilities golfers from four different countries will compete in the ISPS HANDA All Abilities Champions Playoff, which will be contested Jan. 6-7 during the first and second rounds of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua’s Bay Course and The Plantation Course.

The ISPS HANDA All Abilities Champions Playoff is a collaborative effort between ISPS HANDA and the Sentry Tournament of Champions to create an event that provides some of the best all abilities players in the world the opportunity to share the same test as the world’s best golfers in a world-class location. The ISPS HANDA All Abilities Champions Playoff mirrors the Sentry Tournament of Champions as it brings together the winners from four of the world’s biggest all abilities events.

“We are looking forward to a very successful event and we are very thankful and appreciative of the collaboration of the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the PGA TOUR to be so positive and welcoming of this new event,” said Dr. Haruhisa Handa, Founder and Chairman of ISPS HANDA. “We fully believe in the ‘power of sport’ to bring people together, create opportunities for all people and to ultimately enhance people’s lives.”

The ISPS HANDA All Abilities Champions Playoff will feature a practice round on Wednesday followed by two 18-hole match-play events on Thursday, Jan. 6 at the Bay Course. On Thursday, all four contestants will play in a foursome with two matches occurring simultaneously. The tournament culminates on Friday, Jan. 7 with the foursome playing the first nine holes of an 18-hole stroke play match at the Bay Course and finishing with the last nine holes of the event on The Plantation Course. The four contestants will tee off in twosomes on the No. 1 tee at The Planation Course at 1 p.m. and will finish on No. 9 green with a trophy ceremony following play.

The four golfers taking part in the inaugural event are Brendan Lawlor (ISPS HANDA World Invitational winner), Johan Kammerstad (ISPS HANDA Australian All Abilities Championship winner), Juan Postigo Arce (European Championship for Golfers with Disability winner) and Chad Pfeifer (U.S. Disabled Open winner).

“The Sentry Tournament of Champions is proud to host the world’s top all abilities golfers as they compete against one another in the ISPS HANDA All Abilities Champions Playoff,” said Sentry Tournament of Champions Executive Director Alex Urban. “It’s an exciting opportunity for these athletes to compete on an international scale in front of the top PGA TOUR players in the game at two of the most picturesque golf courses in the world. Without a doubt, it will be a memorable and inspiring two days culminating here at The Planation Course at Kapalua.”

The Sentry Tournament of Champions kicks off the calendar year with one of the most exceptional fields in golf, featuring only winners from the previous year on the PGA TOUR. The 2022 event marks Maui’s 24th year hosting the champions-only event at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, and tickets are still available.

For more information about the Sentry Tournament of Champions and tickets to the event, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.