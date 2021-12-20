Phil Mickelson commits to 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Sentry Tournament of Champions officials announced today that 45-time PGA TOUR winner Phil Mickelson is returning to the Aloha State to compete in the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Mickelson, a two-time winner of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, announced his commitment to the winners-only field, which returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui, Jan. 5-9.

Mickelson qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions with his historic win at the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course at Kiawah in May, where he became the oldest major winner in history and first player to win a major after age 50. The California native became the fourth player to win TOUR events in four different decades and moved to T8 on the all-time TOUR wins list. The victory marked 30 years, 4 months, 10 days since winning his first PGA TOUR title at the 1991 Northern Telecom Open as an amateur, the longest span between first and last victory in TOUR history.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Phil Mickelson back to Kapalua, as his return adds additional star power to an incredibly deep and talented field,” said Sentry Tournament of Champions Executive Director Alex Urban. “Our thanks to Sentry for their partnership and commitment in making the Sentry Tournament of Champions an event our players have circled on their calendars each year.”

Mickelson’s victories in the Sentry Tournament of Champions came in 1994 and 1998, with both events held at La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California. In 1994, making his second tournament appearance, he defeated Fred Couples on the second hole of a playoff for his fourth PGA TOUR title. In 1998, Mickelson held off charges from Tiger Woods and Mark O’Meara for a one-shot victory.

In eight starts at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Mickelson has five top-25 finishes, including a T28 in his last appearance in 2001: T30/1992, 1/1994, 19/1995, 28/1996, T11/1997, 1/1998, T22/1999, T28/2001.

Players already committed to the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions field include reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, World No. 1 Jon Rahm, World No. 2 Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Mickelson is one of 40 players qualified for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. A full list of qualifiers can be found at SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.

Ticket and Parking Information

Free general parking for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions is located at the Lahaina Civic Center. Free tournament shuttles will be provided from Lahaina Civic Center to The Plantation Course at Kapalua and drop off at the Main Entrance. The shuttles begin running 30 minutes before gates open and stop running 30 minutes after gates close with all shuttles complying with COVID-19 county policies.

New in 2022, all Uber, taxi, Lyft and Ride Share vehicles dropping-off and picking-up spectators can do so at the Champions Gate (putting green entrance) onsite at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

For more information about tickets to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.