Rahm, DeChambeau, Koepka and Finau most recent players to commit

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – The Sentry Tournament of Champions today announced World No. 1 Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Tony Finau – all competitors during the recent Ryder Cup – are the latest commits to what is becoming a star-studded 2022 winners-only event when it returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 5-9.

Spain’s Rahm – the current World No. 1 – earned his first major championship victory, and sixth career TOUR victory, at the U.S. Open in June and secured a return trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The 26-year-old became the fourth player from Spain to win a major and the first to win the U.S. Open. The victory came in his 20th major start, and at the site of his maiden TOUR win (2017 Farmers Insurance Open), making him the sixth U.S. Open champion to win the U.S. Open and a TOUR event at the same course. The 2022 event marks Rahm’s fifth trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua where he owns four top-10 finishes in as many appearances (2/2018, T8/2019, 10/2020, T7/2021).

California native DeChambeau secured his fourth trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua with his win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March. The 28-year-old defeated Lee Westwood by one stroke for his eighth career TOUR title and became the first American to win the event since 2015 (Matt Every). DeChambeau was one of two players since 1983 to lead the field in Driving Distance (321.3 yards) and win the event (2018/Rory McIlroy/316.5 yards). In three previous appearances at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, DeChambeau finished 26th in 2018, 7th in 2019, and T7 in 2021.

After missing two cuts at the start of 2021, Koepka earned his eighth career TOUR victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February. The 31-year-old’s win marked his first since the 2019 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. The Florida native, who claimed his first TOUR win at the 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open, became the 16th multiple winner of the event. The victory secured Koepka’s fourth trip to The Planation Course at Kapalua where he finished T3 in 2016, 34th in 2018, and 24th in 2019.

Finau picked up his second career TOUR title, defeating Cameron Smith in a playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, to earn a return trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The Utah native’s victory came 1,975 days and 143 starts since his first win at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open. In the 142 starts between titles, Finau recorded eight runner-up finishes and 39 top-10s. The 2022 tournament will mark the 32-year-old’s third appearance at The Plantation Course at Kapalua where he finished T9 in 2017 and T31 in 2021. Finau was eligible for the event on Maui in 2021 after qualifying for the 2020 TOUR Championship. The additional eligibility category was created specific to the 2021 event due to the PGA TOUR’s changes to the professional golf calendar as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forty players have qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including 10 first-time winners. A full list of qualifiers can be found at SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.

