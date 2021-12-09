Cantlay, Morikawa and Matsuyama headline recent commitments

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – The Sentry Tournament of Champions today announced reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, 2021 Open champion Collin Morikawa and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama are among the latest commits to the 2022 champions-only event when it returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 5-9.

Adding to the exclusive field on Maui are Max Homa, Sam Burns and Jason Kokrak, who each earned two victories during the 2021 calendar year. All three are currently ranked inside the top 40 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

During the 2021 calendar year, Cantlay earned three victories on the PGA TOUR, which culminated with his first FedExCup title and the Jack Nicklaus Award as the PGA TOUR’s Player of the Year. The 29-year-old originally qualified for his fourth appearance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions by virtue of his victory at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June. Cantlay went on to claim the penultimate FedExCup Playoffs event at the BMW Championship in August before securing the season finale at the TOUR Championship in Atlanta. In three previous trips to Maui, the six-time TOUR winner finished T15 in 2018, 4th in 2020, and T13 in 2021.

Over the course of 2021, Morikawa captured two TOUR titles. The 24-year-old’s win at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at Concession in February originally qualified him for his third appearance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The California native went on to collect his fifth career TOUR victory, and second career major title, at The Open Championship in July to become the first player to win two different majors in his first attempt. In two previous appearances at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Morikawa owns two top 10 finishes (T7/2020, T7/2021).

In what was a historic year for the Japan native, Matsuyama’s two victories on TOUR during the 2021 calendar year secured his fifth trip to Maui. The 29-year-old picked up his first career major championship title at the Masters Tournament to become the first male major championship winner from Japan. Matsuyama went on to earn his seventh TOUR title, and second in Asia, at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October to become the fourth Masters champion to win in his home country in the same year since 2011. In four previous trips to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Matsuyama finished T3 in 2015, 2nd in 2017, T4 in 2018 and T41 in 2021.

A two-win campaign for Homa in 2021 was made more special with both victories coming in the California native’s home state. His first victory came in a playoff win against Tony Finau to capture The Genesis Invitational in February in his native Los Angeles, which qualified him for a return trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua. In September, the 31-year-old picked up his third career victory at the Fortinet Championship in Napa. In his lone start at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Homa finished T25 in 2020.

Burns experienced a breakthrough year in 2021, with the Louisiana rising star collecting two TOUR wins in the calendar year. His maiden victory came in his 76th career TOUR start at the Valspar Championship in May to officially qualify for his Sentry Tournament of Champions debut. The 25-year-old went on to capture his second career TOUR title at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October, which elevated him inside the top 20 in the world for the first time in his career.

After earning his long-awaited first TOUR victory in late 2020, Kokrak continued the momentum by picking up two more TOUR wins in 2021. The 36-year-old secured a return trip to Maui with his victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he defeated Jordan Spieth by two strokes. The Ohio resident went on to capture his second victory of the calendar year at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open for this third career TOUR title. In his lone start at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kokrak finished T35 in 2021.

A total of 40 players have qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including 10 first time winners. A full list of qualifiers can be found at SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.

