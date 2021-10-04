Burns, Homa most recent winners on PGA TOUR with only seven events remaining to qualify for 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Both Sam Burns and Max Homa recently notched their second wins of the calendar year, while 10 of the 12 members from the winning U.S. Ryder Cup Team and two European Team members captured victories in 2021 and have qualified to play the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The exclusive field is shaping up as the winners-only event is set to return to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 5-9.

Sanderson Farms Championship

At the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Burns collected his second PGA TOUR career victory with a one-stroke win over Nick Watney and Cameron Young to finish 22-under 266. The Louisiana native’s come-from-behind victory was the first in his TOUR career and came in his fifth start at the event, which is the site of his professional debut. The 25-year-old previously qualified for his first trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of his victory at the Valspar Championship in May.

Fortinet Championship

Homa claimed his second title of the calendar year and third career win on the PGA TOUR at the Fortinet Championship in his 128th career start. The victory marked the 30-year-old’s second win in his home state of California and the first time winning in back-to-back seasons on TOUR. Homa entered the final round trailing by two strokes, and eagled the par-4 12th hole, becoming the first player since Branden Grace at the 2021 Puerto Rico Open to eagle a par-4 in the final round en route to victory. The California native previously qualified for his second trip to Maui and the Sentry Tournament of Champions by virtue of his win at The Genesis Invitational in February.

With the U.S. Team earning the victory at the Ryder Cup 2021, 10 of the 12 members: Daniel Berger. Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, and Vice-Captain Phil Mickelson earned their way to Kapalua by virtue of their previous wins this calendar season.

While their team came up short, two of the 12 members from the European Team: Rory McIlroy (Wells Fargo Championship) and Jon Rahm (U.S. Open) also previously qualified for the champions-only event courtesy of their victories this calendar year.

Seven opportunities remain for players to qualify for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Here is a list of the tournaments: Shriners Children’s Open, THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Bermuda Championship, World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Houston Open and The RSM Classic.

Currently, 36 players have qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including eight first time winners.

Ticket Information

The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions will mark Maui’s 24th year hosting the event as it kicks off the calendar year with one of the most exceptional fields in golf. Tickets are now available for the champions-only event as the tournament continues to work closely with the PGA TOUR, local and state governments, and leading health officials to deliver a successful tournament in a safe and healthy manner to the Maui community.

A daily grounds ticket gives access to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, starting at $25 for Wednesday, $40 for Thursday and Friday, $50 for Saturday and $60 for Sunday. The tournament is proud to offer the Kama’aina presented by Southwest Airlines, which provides discounted tickets to local Hawaii residents with a valid photo ID.

The hospitality opportunities at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, including The Lookout and The Aloha Club, deliver prime views and exceptional comfort to entertain clients, gather co-workers or take part in a high-end experience with friends.

New for 2022, The Lookout features covered, upgraded seating just steps from the tee box on the stunning 11th hole that overlooks Honolua Bay. Ticketholders to this luxurious venue will be treated to the best the tournament has to offer, including custom inclusive food and beverage and dedicated contacts to help make the experience unforgettable. Limited tickets are available for The Lookout at $10,000 for two (2) weekly tickets and $18,000 for four (4) weekly tickets.

The Aloha Club is an exclusive venue on the iconic 18th hole of The Plantation Course at Kapalua, providing incredible views of the green, an inclusive food and beverage experience, and preferred parking for all ticket purchasers. New in 2022, purchase a reserved table, which can be branded with your company logo, and have a guaranteed seat for all four competition days. Individual Aloha Club tickets are available at $1,250 per ticket, which is good Thursday-Sunday. For more information on reserved tables, please email Alex Urban at alexurban@pgatourhq.com.

For a full list of qualifiers and more information about tickets to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.