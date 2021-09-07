Patrick Cantlay wins the FedExCup for third victory of calendar year

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – With the conclusion of the FedExCup Playoffs, Patrick Cantlay picked up his third win of the calendar year at the season-ending finale event, the TOUR Championship to secure the FedExCup. With the victory, Cantlay became the third player in FedExCup history to rank No. 1 in the FedExCup standings entering the TOUR Championship and go on to win (2009/Tiger Woods, 2020/Dustin Johnson).

After two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine to make the turn one ahead of Jon Rahm, the 29-year-old holed a 5’ 11” putt for birdie at No. 16 before holing another 5’11” putt for bogey at No. 17 to stay one ahead with one hole to play. On the final hole, Cantlay hit a 217-yard shot within 11’ 4” of the hole and two-putted to win by one stroke. The California native’s wins in the final two weeks of the season represents the first time a player won back-to-back tournaments on TOUR since Brendon Todd in the fall of the 2019-20 season (Bermuda Championship, World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba).

In addition to Cantlay, six more players qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of their wins on TOUR including Cameron Champ (3M Open), Xander Schauffele (men’s Olympic gold medalist), Abraham Ancer (WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational), first timer Erik Van Rooyen (Barracuda Championship), Kevin Kisner (Wyndham Championship), and Tony Finau (THE NORTHERN TRUST).

As the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Season begins next week at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California, nine events remain for TOUR players to qualify for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The tournaments include Fortinet Championship, Sanderson Farms Championship, Shriners Children’s Open, THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Bermuda Championship, World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Houston Open and The RSM Classic. The winners-only event returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 5-9, 2022.

Currently, 36 players have qualified for the champions-only event courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including eight first-time winners. For a full list of qualifiers and more information about the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.