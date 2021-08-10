2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions tickets now available

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – As the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Season begins next week, tickets are now available for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 5-9.

The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions will mark Maui’s 24th year hosting the event as it kicks off the calendar year with one of the most exceptional fields in golf, featuring only winners from the previous year on the PGA TOUR. As the event approaches, the Sentry Tournament of Champions will continue to work closely with the PGA TOUR, local and state governments, and leading health officials to deliver a successful tournament in a safe and healthy manner to the Maui community.

“Each year we have the pleasure of bringing the winners on the PGA TOUR to Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and I think we are all a little extra excited for 2022,” said Alex Urban, executive director of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, “We have continued to develop various tickets and experiences for fans and Maui residents to be able to watch the best players in the world up close on the most picturesque venue on the schedule.

Grounds Tickets Options

A daily grounds ticket gives access to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, starting at $25 for Wednesday, $40 for Thursday and Friday, $50 for Saturday and $60 for Sunday. This ticket provides fans with access to open-to-the-public venues, the ability to taste local fare from notable Maui favorites and stand right along the rope line to watch the world’s best golfers in action. Fans are also reminded that up to two children, ages 15 and under, are admitted free of charge with every one (1) paid adult (applies to grounds access only).

In 2022, the Sentry Tournament of Champions and Southwest Airlines are proud to offer the Kama’aina presented by Southwest Airlines ticket option. The Kama’aina provides discounted tickets to local Hawaii residents with a valid photo ID, starting at $25 for Thursday and Friday, $30 for Saturday and $45 for Sunday.

“Our People have worked to keep island communities connected with meaningful moments that probably never have meant more than in recent months,” said Kelly Knox with Southwest Airlines. “With interisland service at five airports in the state, we’re so pleased to pair our unmatched value in interisland travel with our support as Kama’aina ticket sponsor for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, hopefully giving local families and friends the opportunity to make new memories together in the sunshine at Kapalua on a quick getaway to Maui.”

Hospitality Options

The hospitality opportunities at the Sentry Tournament of Champions deliver prime views and exceptional comfort to entertain clients, gather co-workers or take part in a high-end experience with friends.

New for 2022, live like a champion and experience the Sentry Tournament of Champions in a luxurious venue on the stunning 11th hole at The Plantation Course at Kapalua. The Lookout will feature covered, upgraded seating just steps from the tee box on the par-3 that overlooks Honolua Bay. Ticket holders to The Lookout will be treated to the best the tournament has to offer, including custom inclusive food and beverage and dedicated contacts to help make the experience unforgettable. Ticket holders in this venue will also have access to the Aloha Club, as well as to an area near No. 1 tee to catch every second of golf throughout the week. The Lookout is the ultimate package to fully experience the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Limited tickets for The Lookout are available at $10,000 for two (2) weekly tickets and $18,000 for four (4) weekly tickets.

The Lanai at the Clubhouse is an all-new clubhouse experience in 2022. This structure gives fans a new vantage point to watch the action on the 18th hole at The Plantation Course, featuring upgraded food and beverage for purchase. The Lanai will be covered and built on the exterior of the bottom floor of the clubhouse, providing access to the Ohana Room within the clubhouse as well as upgraded restrooms. This brand-new experience reimagines the Clubhouse experience at the Sentry Tournament of Champions to make it an oasis for fans onsite. The Lanai at the Clubhouse tickets start at $150 for Thursday and Friday, $160 for Saturday and $180 for Sunday.

The Aloha Club is the exclusive venue on the iconic 18th hole of The Plantation Course, providing incredible views of the green, an inclusive food and beverage experience, and preferred parking for all ticket purchasers. This covered venue features extensive drink rail and seating to enjoy the winners on the PGA TOUR. New in 2022, purchase a reserved table, which can be branded with your company logo, and have a guaranteed seat for all four days during the tournament. Aloha Club tickets are available at $1,250 per ticket, which is good Thursday-Sunday.

Once again, limited quantities of Honorary Observer and Pro-Am spots are also available, please reach out to Alex Urban at AlexUrban@pgatourhq.com or 808-665-9160 for more information. The Honorary Observer experience provides you the opportunity to walk inside the ropes with a pairing on one tournament day for all 18 holes – it is truly a front row seat to watch the best golf on the planet.

Fans are encouraged to follow the tournament on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and updates. For additional information about the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.