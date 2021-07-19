Harris English, Collin Morikawa secure second victories of calendar year

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Harris English, the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner, and Collin Morikawa picked up their second wins of the calendar year, respectively, while Cam Davis, Lucas Glover and Seamus Power became the latest players to qualify for the winners-only event. English, Morikawa, Davis, Glover and Power will join 25 other TOUR winners on Maui when the 2022 event returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua in January.

The Open Championship

Morikawa earned his second major championship title in his eighth major championship appearance and his fifth career PGA TOUR victory at The Open Championship at Royal St. George’s Golf Club with a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth. With the win, the 24-year-old became the first player to win two different majors in his first attempt and joined Tiger Woods as the only players to win The Open and PGA Championship before age 25. The California native moves to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings and No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking and becomes the second player with multiple wins this calendar year (Harris English). Morikawa previously qualified for a third consecutive trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he holds two top-10 finishes in as many appearances (2020/T7, 2021/T7), via his victory at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at Concession in February.

Barbasol Championship

Ireland native Seamus Power earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the Barbasol Championship when he defeated J.T. Poston with a par-4 on the sixth playoff hole (No. 18). In his fourth start at the event, Power entered the final round trailing Poston by three strokes and closed with a 5-under 67 to earn a spot in the playoff. The 34-year-old became the eighth first-time winner this season, earning his first career TOUR win in his 106th TOUR start and moved to No. 69 in the FedExCup standings. The victory qualified Power for his first trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui.

John Deere Classic

In his 12th start at the John Deere Classic, Glover captured his fourth career TOUR title and first win in more than 10 years. Glover posted three birdies on the front nine before dropping a shot at No. 11 and closing with five birdies in his last seven holes for a final-round 64. The South Carolina native’s last win on TOUR came at the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship, a span of 3,171 days between victories. The 41-year-old’s win marks the seventh victory by a player 40 or older on TOUR this season (Stewart Cink/2, Brian Gay, Matt Jones, Phil Mickelson). Glover qualifies for his third trip to Maui and the Sentry Tournament of Champions where he holds two top-15 finishes (2006/6, 2010/T14).

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Davis earned his first career PGA TOUR win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic when he defeated Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann in a five-hole playoff. The Australian native became the seventh first-timer winner of the season when he outlasted Merritt with a par-3 on the fifth playoff hole (No. 15) as Niemann was eliminated after a bogey on the first extra hole (No. 18). The 26-year-old’s victory moved him from No. 81 to No. 34 in the FedExCup standings as he became the first international winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The win qualified Davis for his first trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Travelers Championship

English claimed his second victory of the calendar year and his fourth career TOUR title at the Travelers Championship in June. English began the final round two strokes off the lead at 8-under 202 and sank a 27’ 9” birdie putt on the 72nd hole to post 5-under 65 and take the clubhouse lead at 13-under 267 while shortly after Kramer Hickok birdied the 72nd hole to force sudden death with English. After matching pars with Hickok on the first seven extra holes, the 31-year-old made birdie on the eighth hole of sudden death (No. 18) for the win. The Georgia native previously qualified for his third trip to Maui by virtue of his victory at the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which also resulted in a playoff.

Currently, 30 players have qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including six first timers. Seven of the top-10 in the FedExCup standings – Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas – are qualified after recording victories on TOUR this calendar year.