Hideki Matsuyama wins 2021 Masters, qualifies for the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – The rule to qualify for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions is simple: win and you’re in. With their recent PGA TOUR victories, Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth did just that to become the latest players to join the champions-only event. Matsuyama and Spieth have qualified to join the other 14 TOUR winners next January in paradise when the Sentry Tournament of Champions returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Masters Tournament

Hideki Matsuyama earned his first career major championship title and sixth career PGA TOUR victory at the Masters Tournament this past weekend to become the first male major championship winner from Japan. Matsuyama snapped his winless drought of 1,344 days between wins (2017 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational) and moved to No. 7 in the FedExCup standings. The Japan native became the third champion in the last five years to have previously earned low amateur honors (Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia). The victory qualifies Matsuyama for his fifth trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, where his career-best finish came in 2017 (2nd).

Valero Texas Open

The 2016 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Jordan Spieth captured his first TOUR victory since winning The 2017 Open Championship, a span of 1,351 days, at the Valero Texas Open when he closed with a six-under 66 to beat Charley Hoffman by two strokes. The victory marked Spieth’s 12th career TOUR title and became the fifth player in the last 40 years to reach 12 wins before turning 28 years old (Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas). Spieth became the 92nd player in TOUR history to reach 12 wins and moves into a tie for 82nd on the all-time wins list. With the victory, Spieth qualified for his fifth appearance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Currently, 16 players have qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year. See below for a current list of qualifiers (asterisk denotes first timer):

- Harris English

- Kevin NA

- Si Woo Kim

- Patrick Reed

- Brooks Koepka

- Daniel Berger

- Max Homa

- Braden Grace

- Collin Morikawa

- Bryson DeChambeau

- Justin Thomas

- Matt Jones

- Billy Horschel

- Joel Dahmen*

- Jordan Spieth

- Hideki Matsuyama

The first TOUR event of the calendar year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions is the only event on the schedule that features all winners from the previous calendar year. Volunteer opportunities and ticket information will be released in the coming months.

For more information about the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.