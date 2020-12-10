Scott, Cink, Gay, Laird and Thompson commit to play 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – The Sentry Tournament of Champions today announced Adam Scott, Stewart Cink, Brian Gay, Martin Laird and Michael Thompson have committed to play in the 2021 limited field event when the tournament returns to Maui from Jan. 6-10.

Adam Scott, 14-time winner on the PGA TOUR, qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a victory at the Genesis Invitational in February. Scott defeated Sung Kang, Scott Brown and Matt Kuchar by two strokes for his first TOUR win since back-to-back victories at The Honda Classic and World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship in 2016. The Australia native will make his seventh appearance, and first since 2014, at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Stewart Cink earned his seventh career TOUR victory with a two-stroke win over Harry Higgs at the Safeway Open in September. The victory marked 4,074 days since Cink’s last TOUR win at The Open Championship in 2009; making him one of three players who have gone 11 years between starts at The Plantation Course at Kapalua (Charles Howell III/2008-19 and Vaughn Taylor/2006-17). The 47-year-old will make the return trip to Maui as he looks to improve on a tournament best T5 finish in 2005.

Texas native Brian Gay claimed his fifth TOUR title, and first since 2013, defeating Wyndham Clark in a playoff at the Bermuda Championship in November. At age 48, Gay is the oldest winner on TOUR since 2015 (Davis Love III/Wyndham Championship/51) and became the third player in his 40s to win this year (Cink and Sergio Garcia). Gay will make his fourth appearance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions where his career-best finish came in 2014 (T13).

Martin Laird qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a win at Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in October. The Scotland native defeated Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook in a playoff for his fourth career TOUR title, which marked his first victory in seven years (2013 Valero Texas Open). Laird will make his fourth trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua where he finished solo-second at the 2012 event.

Arizona native Michael Thompson picked up his second career TOUR title at the 3M Open in July where he defeated Adam Long by two strokes for a 19-under 265. The win, coming in his 228th start, marked his first victory in seven years (2013 The Honda Classic). The 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions will mark Thompson’s second trip to Maui, where he finished T16 in 2014.

There are 28 players who have qualified for the 2021 event courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including six first timers. An additional 17 players without a victory this calendar year, but who made it to the TOUR Championship are subsequently eligible for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions; an additional qualification category for the 2021 event only as a result of changes to the professional golf calendar made by the PGA TOUR due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

