Kokrak, Laird capture victories to qualify for the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Jason Kokrak captured his first career PGA TOUR victory at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK while Martin Laird qualified for his fourth trip to Maui courtesy of his win at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Kokrak and Laird are the most recent TOUR players to qualify for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions when the limited field event returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 7-10.

THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

In his third start of the season, Jason Kokrak earned his first career PGA TOUR victory at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK in Las Vegas. Kokrak defeated Xander Schauffele with a final-round 64 to finish 20-under 268. The 35-year-old became the second first-time winner since the Return to Golf in June (first: Richy Werenski/Barracuda Championship). With the victory, Kokrak punched his ticket to Maui for his first Sentry Tournament of Champions appearance.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Scotland native, Martin Laird, captured his fourth career PGA TOUR title and second at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, defeating Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook in a playoff. The win marked Laird’s first victory in seven years (2013 Valero Texas Open) and moved the 37-year-old to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings. The victory qualified him for a fourth trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions where his career-best finish came in 2012 (2nd).

There are currently 24 players who have qualified for the 2021 event courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including five first timers. An additional 17 players without a victory this calendar year, but who made it to the TOUR Championship are subsequently eligible for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions; an additional qualification category for the 2021 event only as a result of changes to the professional golf calendar made by the PGA TOUR due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.