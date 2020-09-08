Dustin Johnson wins the FedExCup for third victory of calendar year

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Twelve events remain for players to qualify for 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – With the conclusion of the FedExCup Playoffs, past champion Dustin Johnson picked up his third win of the calendar year at the season-ending finale event, the TOUR Championship. The victory moved Johnson into sole possession of 27th place all-time for PGA TOUR victories with 23.
Johnson won the FedExCup and the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career and became the first No. 1 seed to win the FedExCup since Tiger Woods in 2009. In the FedExCup Playoffs, Johnson owns the most wins (6), top-fives (13) and top-10s (21). The 36-year-old has now won three or more tournaments in four out of the last five seasons on TOUR (2020: Travelers Championship, THE NORTHERN TRUST, TOUR Championship).
Dustin Johnson wins TOUR Championship and FedExCup
The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings who made it to the TOUR Championship were subsequently eligible for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions; an additional qualification category for the 2021 event only as a result of changes to the professional golf calendar made by the PGA TOUR due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings, there are 17 players within the standings without a victory this calendar year who are eligible to play in the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions. There are currently 19 players who have qualified for the 2021 event courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including four first timers.
As the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season begins this week at the Safeway Open in Napa, California, 12 events remain for TOUR players to qualify for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The event returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 6-10, 2021.
For more information about the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Web.com is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Web.com Tour logo with permission.