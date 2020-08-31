  • Jon Rahm collects second victory of the season at BMW Championship

    Top 30 in FedExCup standings now eligible for 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions

    OLYMPIA FIELDS, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 30: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates after making a putt for birdie on the 16th green during the final round of the BMW Championship on the North Course at Olympia Fields Country Club on August 30, 2020 in Olympia Fields, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
