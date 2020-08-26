Dustin Johnson captures second win of the season at THE NORTHERN TRUST

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Top 30 who qualify for TOUR Championship also eligible for 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Two-time Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Dustin Johnson is the new FedExCup standings leader following a dominant performance in the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs at THE NORTHERN TRUST. The 22-time PGA TOUR winner posted a score of 30-under 254 at TPC Boston, one short of tying the PGA TOUR record for most strokes under par.
Johnson’s win at THE NORTHERN TRUST was his second of the season (Travelers Championship) and fifth victory in a FedExCup Playoffs event, tying him for the most all time with Rory McIlroy. In 10 previous appearances at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Johnson owns eight top-10s, including two victories (2013, 2018) and a T7 finish in the 2020 event.
Dustin Johnson wins by 11 shots at THE NORTHERN TRUST
The FedExCup Playoffs continue this week with the top 70 in the FedExCup standings advancing to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields. Players have just one week left to move into the top 30 to qualify for the 2020 TOUR Championship and subsequently be eligible for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions; an additional qualification category for the 2021 event only as a result of changes to the professional golf calendar made by the PGA TOUR due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Players currently in the top 30 of the FedExCup standings without a victory this calendar year who would be eligible for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions include Harris English, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Brendon Todd, Scottie Scheffler, Lanto Griffin, Sebastián Muñoz, Hideki Matusyama, Abraham Ancer, Kevin Na, Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ, Adam Long, Kevin Streelman, Tony Finau and Billy Horschel.
Currently, 19 players have qualified for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including four first timers. The event returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 6-10, 2021.
