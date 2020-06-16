Sentry Tournament of Champions announces $459,743 raised for charity at 2020 event

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Tournament officials and representatives from Sentry Insurance announced via a virtual teleconference today that more than a dozen Maui non-profit organizations benefitted from the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, totaling more than $450,000 in total generated funds.

Sentry Insurance Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, Stephanie Smith, joined by Sentry Tournament of Champions officials and non-profit representatives, announced that $459,743 was distributed to the community organizations.

“This has been a challenging year for so many on Maui and around the world, and we are humbled and excited to be able to bring some good news to inspire some hope,” said Alex Urban, executive director of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. “On behalf of our players, sponsors, fans, volunteers, and everyone who loves this tournament, we are proud of the difference we can help inspire on this beautiful island. Our nonprofit partners help in so many areas of need, and we are grateful to be able to work alongside them.”

With this year’s donations, the tournament has generated a total of $7,089,694 for community charities since it moved to Maui in 1999.

The designated beneficiaries of the 2020 event were:

Boy Scouts of America

Friends of the Children’s Justice Center

Hale Makua Health Services

J. Walter Cameron Center

Ka Lima O Maui

Lahainaluna High School Foundation

Lahaina Junior Golf

As part of their relationship with the tournament, these designated beneficiaries assisted in promoting the event, offsetting costs, providing volunteers and much more.

In May, the Sentry Insurance Foundation donated $200,000 to Maui United Way, an organization helping address Maui’s most vital needs through the impact areas of education, income (sustainability) and health. As the title sponsor of the Sentry Tournament of Champions for the past three years, and through the 2029-30 PGA TOUR Season, Sentry has made a commitment to work year-round to build community on Maui and support the island’s charities.