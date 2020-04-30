KAPALUA GOLF’S PLANTATION COURSE RECOGNIZED FOR ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP

Maui, Hawaii (April 30, 2020) – Audubon International has recognized Kapalua Golf’s Plantation Course for 25 years of certification as an Audubon International Cooperative Sanctuary. Audubon International recently presented Kapalua Golf General Manager Alex Nakajima with a plaque commemorating the achievement. Kapalua Golf is currently following Maui Mayor Victorino’s mandated shutdown and hopes to reopen for play in the coming weeks.

Through participation in the Audubon International Cooperative Sanctuary for golf program, Kapalua Golf’s Plantation Course has been involved in numerous environmental projects, including adopting a comprehensive environmental management program focused on wildlife and habitat management; conserving energy and reducing water use; utilizing integrated pest management techniques; naturalizing areas; managing resources in an environmentally responsible manner; and outreach and education.

"We're very proud to count Kapalua Plantation Course among our members," said Christine Kane, CEO at Audubon International. "They made environmentally sustainable golf course management an integral part of their operating principles long before it became an accepted option. Their leadership has already brought many benefits to their community over the past 25 years and will continue to do so long into the future."

To reach certification in the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program (ACSP) for Golf Courses, a course must maintain a high degree of environmental quality in several areas including: Environmental Planning, Wildlife & Habitat Management, Outreach and Education, Chemical Use Reduction and Safety, Water Conservation, and Water Quality Management. After designation, courses must go through a recertification process every three years. Kapalua Plantation Course is one of is one of 858 courses in the world to be designated as a certified ACSP for Golf course.

In addition, Kapalua Golf Facilities Director Kalani Kaleiopu worked with the Pu’u Kukui Watershed, the largest private nature preserve in the state of Hawaiʻi, to include native plants and signage around the Plantation Course clubhouse. A four-minute video, showing native plants, their history and significance to the islands, is currently on rotation in the Plantation Course clubhouse for all guests to see.

“Throughout the 2019 refinement of the Plantation Course, we went to great lengths to maintain our Audubon International Cooperative Sanctuary status,” said Alex Nakajima, general manager, Kapalua Golf & Tennis. “Director of Agronomy Andrew Rebman and our entire agronomy team deserve a ton of credit for managing our natural resources in an environmentally responsible way, while growing-in and maintaining a championship-level golf course.”

Kapalua’s Plantation Course reopened in late November 2019 following a 9-month, multi-million dollar enhancement project. Original Plantation Course architects Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw oversaw the refinement project along with Troon’s Design, Development and Agronomy team and Golf Channel personality Mark Rolfing. During the 9-month project all 107 acres of fairways, tees and rough were grassed with Celebration Bermuda grass, while all greens were grassed with TifEagle Bermuda grass. A capillary concrete liner system was installed in all 93 course bunkers, allowing the bunkers to better weather heavy rain events.

For more information on Kapalua Golf, visit www.GolfAtKapalua.com or call 1-877-KAPALUA.

About Audubon International

Audubon International is an environmental organization dedicated to educating, assisting, and inspiring millions of people from all walks of life to protect and sustain the land, water, wildlife, and natural resources around them. In addition to businesses, Audubon International also provides programs for golf courses, schools, communities, and new developments. For more information, contact Audubon International at acsp@auduboninternational.org or visit their website at www.auduboninternational.org.

About Kapalua Golf & Tennis

Kapalua Golf & Tennis, managed by Troon, features 36-holes of award-winning golf, the Kapalua Golf Academy – the No. 1 Golf Academy in Hawaii as rated by Golf Digest (Editor's Choice Award, 2018 & 2019), and Kapalua Tennis - an award-winning facility, with expert instruction from top professionals, year-round tournaments and events, tennis camps and matchmaking services. Kapalua’s Plantation Course is ranked No. 19 on “America’s Top 100 Public Courses” list by Golf Digest. The Bay Course has long been dubbed as “Hawaii’s favorite resort course” and is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2020. Its breathtaking par three 17th hole is the only hole to play over the ocean on Maui. Kapalua Golf Academy is Hawaii’s most comprehensive learning center and practice facility, offering individual lessons, golf schools, Trackman analysis, custom club fitting, group lessons and on-course playing lessons. The Kapalua Tennis Garden is located in the splendid natural setting of Kapalua Resort and is currently ranked as the No. 9 Top Tennis Resort in the World according to Tennis Resorts Online 2017. For additional information on Kapalua Golf, visit www.GolfAtKapalua.com or call 1-877-KAPALUA. For additional information on Kapalua Tennis, visit www.KapaluaTennis.com or call 1-808-662-7730.

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf management company providing services at more than 465 locations around the globe, including managing 510 18-hole equivalent golf courses. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages more than 400 food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 45 states and 33 countries, Troon’s family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Honours Golf, OB Sports, Green Golf Partners, CADDIEMASTER, True Club Solutions, Cliff Drysdale Tennis and RealFood Consulting. There are currently 67 Troon-affiliated properties featuring 87 golf courses on national and international “Top 100” rankings. Troon-affiliated properties include Belfair in Bluffton, South Carolina; Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club in Wickenburg, Ariz.; Yocha Dehe Golf Club in Brooks, Calif.; Saadiyat Beach Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, UAE; and Buenaventura Golf Club in Panama. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com, or connect with Troon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Blog, Press Room, or subscribe to Troon Magazine.