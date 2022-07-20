Rocket Mortgage Classic Introduces “Detroit Community Days” Presented by DTE Energy Giving Detroiters Complimentary Admission and Access to Special Events Celebrating the 313



AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble and Youth Golf Clinic presented by The Children’s Foundation to be held Tuesday, July 26

Fans can watch the PGA TOUR’s best players up close and personal during the Delta Dental Pro-Am at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Wednesday, July 27

In celebration of everything that makes Detroit a great place to live, work and play, the Rocket Mortgage Classic announced the addition of new “Detroit Community Days” on Tuesday and Wednesday of tournament week for all residents of the 313 and beyond to enjoy complimentary access to the most exciting pre-tournament events.

All fans will receive complimentary admission and parking on Tuesday, July 26 for the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble and the Youth Golf Clinic presented by The Children’s Foundation, as well as on Wednesday, July 27 for the Delta Dental Pro-Am at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.



YOUTH 15 and UNDER receive access all week, with a ticketed adult.

