COVID Safety

The health and safety of our guests continues to be our top priority. To that end, we have taken measures to promote a safe environment and experience for everyone involved in the tournament. Here are a few things to know before you come onsite:
Per State of Michigan guidelines, no masks or physical distancing are required at this time.
PGA TOUR tournaments will have enhanced sanitization protocols in place to ensure all areas are routinely cleaned and sanitized. Sanitization and handwashing are encouraged throughout your time on-site. Guests are permitted to bring their own sanitizer from home.
Our PGA TOUR players can’t wait to see guests back onsite, but please understand, for the health and safety of everyone on property, no handshakes, fist bumps, autographs, photographs or selfies are permitted at this time. Please respect their space and watch your distance.
Once the final putt drops, please exit the tournament venue safely and patiently.
