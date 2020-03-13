/content/dam/pgatour/tournament-sites/pga-tour/rTBD/tee%20marker%20with%20club.jpg

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
MEDIA CONTACTS: Greg Ball, 760-271-9183, gregb@bzapr.com Damian Secore, 951-454-6047, damians@bzapr.com
In the past 24 hours, the PGA TOUR has announced several cancellations and adjustments to its schedule in response to concerns over the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19. The Rocket Mortgage Classic today issued the following statement: At the Rocket Mortgage Classic the health and safety of our players, fans and community are paramount. We are taking the ongoing Coronavirus situation extremely seriously. We are monitoring developments daily with the PGA TOUR, while remaining in constant contact with local, state and national health officials. The Rocket Mortgage Classic is more than two months away (May 25-31) and this being a very fluid situation, we are moving forward as planned to make the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic a terrific event for all of Detroit. We are committed to being responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process, and will make further announcements as appropriate. We appreciate the support and understanding of our title sponsor Rocket Mortgage and our fans, partners and community members who have made this such a great event and will continue to make it great in the future.
