910AM Superstation to Broadcast Rocket Mortgage Classic, Increase Listening Access for Detroiters

DETROIT, June 23, 2021 – The Rocket Mortgage Classic today announced that 910 AM Superstation (WFDF-AM) will be broadcasting all four days of the only PGA TOUR event ever held in Detroit. This is the first time the PGA TOUR has allowed a syndication of their broadcast.

The station will syndicate SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio’s programming of the event to its coverage area, which includes Metro Detroit, most of the lower peninsula, Northern Ohio and Indiana, and east into Ontario – making the Rocket Mortgage Classic accessible to millions of homes.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic makes this announcement just weeks after kicking off the “EBB 313” campaign to connect Detroiters to a federal program that provides a $50 monthly discount on internet access, and a one-time $100 subsidy for a device. The PGA TOUR event’s Changing the Course initiative aims to provide Detroiters access to the internet, technology and digital literacy within a ten minute walk of their home.

“As we continue to ensure Detroiters have equitable access to the internet and technology, we are excited to also offer everyone in Detroit the opportunity to experience the Rocket Mortgage Classic – regardless of whether or not they have a ticket,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “I’m so grateful to 910 Superstation owner Kevin Adell for bringing this idea to life, and the PGA TOUR for their foresight and flexibility in accommodating this. This is an unusual and extraordinary opportunity to provide the Rocket Mortgage Classic to millions of listeners, and there is nowhere more deserving of this than Detroit.”

Listeners can tune into 910 AM Superstation’s syndication of Sirius XM PGA TOUR Radio at 910amsuperstation.com, or by turning their radio dials to 910 AM. Coverage of the Rocket Mortgage Classic will run from 12-6 p.m. Thursday, July 1 and Friday, July 2, and 1-6 p.m. Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4.

