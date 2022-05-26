Rocket Mortgage Classic Tees Up Several New Fan Experience Enhancements for 2022

DETROIT (May 26, 2022) – Since the Rocket Mortgage Classic began in Detroit in 2019, the tournament has consistently introduced innovative ideas and fan experiences that appeal to all guests. This year will be no exception, as the event is set to feature several enhanced amenities as the PGA TOUR tournament returns to Detroit Golf Club July 26-31.

Beginning in 2022, the Rocket Mortgage Classic will feature exciting new areas open to all ticket holders, each with its own unique benefits for fans to enjoy the event in refreshed and exciting ways:

The Turn – New for 2022, this space features stadium-style seating with views of the first tee, plus an adjoining lounge overlooking the par-3 ninth hole.

Treehouse – Located behind the green at the par-3 fifth hole, this brand-new elevated fan deck provides 360-degree views of five holes (No. 1 green and Nos. 5-8).

AREA 313 Grove / AREA 313 Village – Continuing as the center of the action at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, AREA 313 showcases two newly created areas for fans to gather. AREA 313 Grove is a tree-lined, shaded location between holes 10, 11 and 14 where friends and family can spread out and relax while enjoying an exclusive menu of food and drinks for purchase that are exclusive to the AREA 313 Grove.

AREA 313 Village is nestled between the 16th and 17th holes and features a giant LED videoboard so fans can follow all the action of the competition while enjoying food and refreshments for purchase from the tournament’s largest concession stand.

High Noon Sun Deck – Fans can watch players approach the 17th green and take great photos from this elevated location. Adults can relax with a High Noon while they watch players come down the closing stretch at Detroit Golf Club.

Additionally, fans attending with children should make a point to visit the CDW Youth Golf Zone located along the second hole. The space designed for kids of all ages to take a break from watching the action on the golf course and try their hand at some fun and interactive golf-related activities and games.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic’s official merchandise shop, newly relocated to the tournament’s main entrance/exit, will feature an expanded selection of quality hats, shirts and other Rocket Mortgage Classic branded offerings while showcasing many Detroit-themed items. Fans will also be able to shop on-course at the Greyson retail location at the 16th hole.

“We are looking forward to sharing some terrific new experiences for fans as they join us at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “While we’ll have many of the PGA TOUR’s best players here competing inside the ropes, this event is so much more than just a golf tournament. We are always looking for ways to upgrade the experience, whether you are passionate about golf or simply want to come out and enjoy an exciting community event and soak up some summer fun. Fans should also know that as they enjoy these new experiences, they’re also supporting the tournament’s Changing the Course initiative to end the digital divide in Detroit.”

Daily grounds tickets – starting at $60 for the first round (Thursday, July 28), $70 for the second round (Friday, July 29) and $80 per day for the final two rounds on the weekend – for the 2022 tournament are available now at RocketMortgageClassic.com. Shared hospitality ticket options include the LendingTree Lounge, starting at $100 per day, and the Michelob Ultra Athletic Club, beginning at $250 per day.

All Rocket Mortgage Classic tickets are digital and day-specific, and fans are encouraged to buy tickets early for the best prices. Kids 15 and under receive a complimentary grounds ticket when accompanied by a ticketed adult (up to four kids per adult) Thursday-Sunday.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic opens with three days of action featuring complimentary admission, beginning with the final round of THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Golf Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage on Sunday, July 24.

The tournament is closed to the public on Monday, July 25 before Rocket Mortgage Classic week opens in earnest with the introduction of Detroit Community Days presented by DTE Energy. Detroit Community Days offers local fans complimentary admission and parking on Tuesday, July 26 for the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble and the Youth Golf Clinic presented by The Children’s Foundation, as well as on Wednesday, July 27 for the Delta Dental Pro-Am at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.



The Rocket Giving Fund – the nonprofit that manages the Rocket Mortgage Classic – in partnership with title sponsor Rocket Mortgage, raised more than $1.35 million through the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic to support local nonprofits. From that amount, more than $800,000 was invested with community partners supporting the tournament’s Changing the Course initiative to bridge Detroit’s digital divide.

Since 2019, the event has invested more than $5.25 million into nonprofit organizations, including $3.2 million through the Changing the Course initiative first launched in 2020.

To inquire about hospitality or sponsorship opportunities, please email sponsorship@rocketmortgageclassic.com.

