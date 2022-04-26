Rocket Mortgage Classic Opens 2022 Birdies for Charity Registration

DETROIT (April 26, 2022) – The Rocket Mortgage Classic today announced registration is open to participants for its Birdies for Charity program, giving verified 501(c)(3) organizations the ability to use Detroit’s PGA TOUR event as a platform to support their fundraising missions. The event returns to Detroit Golf Club for the fourth consecutive year from July 26-31.

The Birdies for Charity program is free, with no administrative fees, and 100 percent of the proceeds generated are directed toward participating nonprofits. New and returning nonprofit organizations in good standing can register by visiting RocketMortgageClassic.com, clicking “Charity” and then choosing “Birdies for Charity.” Applications will be accepted through July 22.

Serving as a launchpad for long-term positive impact, the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s interactive Birdies for Charity program is designed to help raise funds and awareness for local nonprofits and increase the amount of positive change generated by the PGA TOUR’s first event held within the City of Detroit.

“The Rocket Mortgage Classic’s Birdies for Charity program has been a staple of success for local fundraising since our tournament’s inception in 2019,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “The program’s proven track record of generating significant fundraising dollars for participating organizations means it truly is a win-win scenario for these nonprofits and the greater Detroit community.”

All nonprofit organizations registered with the Birdies for Charity program can benefit from two types of charitable contributions – per-birdie donations (accepted through July 27) relative to the total number of birdies made by PGA TOUR pros during the four rounds of tournament play July 28-31, and flat-rate donations (accepted through July 31). The lower the pros go on their scorecards – by making birdies – the higher the Birdies for Charity donation scoreboard goes, and the greater the community impact for local nonprofits.

Additionally, the three charitable organizations that raise the most money by July 13 will each be awarded two honorary observer spots for one competition round during the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Honorary observers are granted access to walk inside the ropes with select PGA TOUR player groups during tournament play.

Birdies for Charity raised $119,723 for nonprofits during the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Since 2019, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has invested more than $5.25 million into nonprofits, including $3.2 million through the Changing the Course initiative launched in 2020.

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities related to the Birdies for Charity program, please email sponsorship@rocketmortgageclassic.com or areding@rocketmortgageclassic.com.