Field announced for 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree

RIDGELAND, South Carolina – The Palmetto Championship at Congaree announced today the field for the 2021 event, which will be contested at Congaree Golf Club the week of June 7-13 in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

The 156-player field is headlined by World No. 1 and South Carolina native Dustin Johnson, who will be in search of his first PGA TOUR title in South Carolina. Johnson will be joined by eight-time PGA TOUR winner Brooks Koepka, who is making his first start since a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship.

Notable international stars set to compete at Congaree include World No. 10 Tyrrell Hatton; Korea’s Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim; and England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood andIan Poulter.

Accepting a Commissioner’s Exemption to compete, 22-year-old Garrick Higgo will make his second career PGA TOUR start (2021 PGA Championship/T64). Higgo has won twice in his last three starts on the European Tour and has ascended to No. 52 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Winner of the Ben Hogan Award for most outstanding male amateur and collegiate golfer of the year and Fred Haskins Award for most outstanding male collegiate golfer, Florida State University product John Pak will make his professional debut alongside University of Georgia standout and 2020-21 SEC Player of the Year Davis Thompson. Pak made the cut as an amateur at the 2020 U.S. Open in his only other PGA TOUR start while Thompson competed in four previous TOUR events as an amateur, highlighted by a T23 at the 2019 RSM Classic.

Tickets are on sale for the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. A Daily Grounds ticket gives access to the grounds at $70 per day, Thursday through Sunday, or $235 for a weekly pass. Daily Youth (under 18), Military Members and First Responders tickets are also on sale for $40 per day, Thursday through Sunday. In addition, a weekly Youth pass is available for $140. Parking is available for $20 per day, or $50 for the week.

To purchase tickets, parking passes, or to register for volunteer opportunities at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, please visit PalmettoChampionship.com.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Congaree Foundation, whose mission is to positively impact the lives of young people locally and around the globe by providing educational and vocational opportunities through the game of golf. The Congaree Global Golf Initiative is the Foundation’s signature program, which provides underserved and well-deserving high school students who aspire to play collegiate golf access to the highest level of athletic coaching and academic tools to enhance their opportunities for success.

The Foundation also has local partnerships with the Lowcountry Food Bank and the Boys & Girls Club of Jasper County and works to expand access to the game through youth golf instruction and the Sergeant Jasper Golf Club.

For more information about Congaree Foundation, please visit CongareeFoundation.org.