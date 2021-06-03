  • Bluffton’s Bryson Nimmer among elite sponsor exemptions

    Georgia’s Davis Thompson, FSU’s John Pak set to make first professional starts

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Bryson Nimmer hits a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Orange County National Championship at Orange County National Golf Club on October 09, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
