Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner among latest high-profile commitments

RIDGELAND, South Carolina – With the PGA TOUR returning to South Carolina next week for its third event of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season, tournament officials announced today that World No. 7 and recent PGA Championship runner-up Brooks Koepka and three-time PGA TOUR winner and South Carolina native Kevin Kisner have committed to the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, which is set to take place June 10-13 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

The addition of Koepka and Kisner add to a growing list of high-profile names who will tee it up at Congaree Golf Club including World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, World No. 10 Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter. Players have until 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 4 to commit to the tournament. A full field list will be announced once the commitment deadline has passed.

Koepka, a four-time major champion, will make his first start on TOUR since the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, where he finished runner-up to champion Phil Mickelson. The 31-year-old is an eight-time PGA TOUR winner, including his most recent title at the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

In 12 starts during the 2020-21 season, Koepka has four additional top-10 finishes to go along with his victory and currently sits at No. 14 in the FedExCup standings.

Adding to the list of players in the field with ties to South Carolina, Kisner, an Aiken resident, will compete in his home state for the third time this season after missing the cut in both the RBC Heritage and PGA Championship.

Kisner, who sits at No. 48 in the Official World Golf Ranking, owns three PGA TOUR titles and is in search of his first victory since the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. In 17 starts this season, Kisner’s best finish is a runner-up at The RSM Classic in November, where he fell to Robert Streb in a playoff.

Tickets currently are on sale for the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. A Daily Grounds ticket gives access to the grounds at $70 per day, Thursday through Sunday, or $235 for a weekly pass. Daily Youth (under 18), Military Members and First Responders tickets are also on sale for $40 per day, Thursday through Sunday. In addition, a weekly Youth pass is available for $140. Parking is available for $20 per day, or $50 for the week.

To purchase tickets, parking passes, or to register for volunteer opportunities at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, please visit PalmettoChampionship.com.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Congaree Foundation, whose mission is to positively impact the lives of young people locally and around the globe by providing educational and vocational opportunities through the game of golf. The Congaree Global Golf Initiative is the Foundation’s signature program, which provide underserved and well-deserving high school students who aspire to play collegiate golf access to the highest level of athletic coaching and academic tools to enhance their opportunities for success.

The Foundation also has local partnerships with the Lowcountry Food Bank and the Boys & Girls Club of Jasper County and works to expand access to the game through youth golf instruction and the Sergeant Jasper Golf Club.

For more information about Congaree Foundation, please visit CongareeFoundation.org.