Tommy Fleetwood and Sungjae Im Commit

RIDGELAND, South Carolina – With two weeks remaining until the PGA TOUR returns to South Carolina for its third event of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season, tournament officials announced today that England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Korea’s Sungjae Im have committed to the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, which is set to take place June 10-13 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

Fleetwood, a five-time European Tour winner, is in search of his first PGA TOUR victory and owns three runner-up finishes on TOUR. At No. 31 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Fleetwood has recorded two top-10 results in 13 starts this season, which include a T10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and a trip to the quarterfinals at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, where he fell to eventual champion Billy Horschel.

The 30-year-old competed in the 2018 Ryder Cup where he helped Team Europe win with a 4-1-0 victory.

Seven years his junior, Im has been quick to make his mark on TOUR after earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2019 and followed it up with his Presidents Cup debut later that year, where Im recorded a nearly flawless 3-0-1 record at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Three months later, Im’s inevitable first TOUR victory came at The Honda Classic. So far this season, Im has earned three top-10 results including a T2 finish in his tournament debut at the 2020 Masters.

Players have until 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 4 to commit to the tournament. A full field list will be announced once the commitment deadline has passed.

Tickets currently are on sale for the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. A Daily Grounds ticket gives access to the grounds at $70 per day, Thursday through Sunday, or $235 for a weekly pass. Daily Youth (under 18), Military Members and First Responders tickets are also on sale for $40 per day, Thursday through Sunday. In addition, a weekly Youth pass is available for $140. Parking is available for $20 per day, or $50 for the week.

To purchase tickets, parking passes, or to register for volunteer opportunities at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, please visit PalmettoChampionship.com.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Congaree Foundation, whose mission is to positively impact the lives of young people locally and around the globe by providing educational and vocational opportunities through the game of golf. The Congaree Global Golf Initiative is the Foundation’s signature program, which provide underserved and well-deserving high school students who aspire to play collegiate golf access to the highest level of athletic coaching and academic tools to enhance their opportunities for success.

The Foundation also has local partnerships with the Lowcountry Food Bank and the Boys & Girls Club of Jasper County and works to expand access to the game through youth golf instruction and the Sergeant Jasper Golf Club.

For more information about Congaree Foundation, please visit CongareeFoundation.org.