English standouts Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick commit to Palmetto Championship at Congaree

RIDGELAND, South Carolina – Tournament officials for the Palmetto Championship at Congaree announced today that two of England’s brightest stars in the game have added their names to the field, with World No. 9 Tyrrell Hatton and No. 17 Matt Fitzpatrick set to compete in South Carolina’s third PGA TOUR event of 2021, June 10-13.

Hatton, who reached as high as No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking earlier this year, has one victory on the PGA TOUR at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard to go along with six titles on the European Tour.

The 29-year-old also has one appearance in the Ryder Cup in 2018 as a member of the victorious European Team.

“Everything I have heard about the course at Congaree has been so positive, and it’s great to see the place getting so much recognition of late,” Hatton said. “It is always a fun challenge to play a course in competition for the first time, so I look forward to playing my best and trying to lift another trophy on the PGA TOUR.”

Hatton’s best finish in 13 starts during the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season is a T3 in October at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK and recently added his third top-10 of the season with a T8 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans where he partnered with fellow countryman Danny Willett in the unique team format.

Fitzpatrick has experienced a similar rise in the world rankings in 2021, having reached as high as No. 16. The 26-year-old and former U.S. Amateur champion remains in search of his first PGA TOUR title, having finished a career-best runner up at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

The 2016 Ryder Cup participant has shown signs that his breakthrough win on TOUR could be right around the corner with four top-10 finishes in 12 starts this season, including a T4 at the RBC Heritage.

“My first visit to South Carolina this year resulted in a nice finish, so hopefully I can continue that trend at Congaree,” Fitzpatrick said. “It is not too often that we play a course on TOUR that not many players are familiar with, but after hearing how special this place is I did not want to pass up the opportunity to see for myself.”

Limited tickets are currently on sale for the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. A Daily Grounds ticket gives access to the grounds at $70 per day, Thursday through Sunday, or $235 for a weekly pass. Daily Youth (under 18), Military Members and First Responders tickets are also on sale for $40 per day, Thursday through Sunday. In addition, a weekly Youth pass is available for $140. All ticketed spectators must purchase a parking pass, available for $20 per day, or $50 for the week.

To purchase tickets, parking passes, or to register for volunteer opportunities at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, please visit PalmettoChampionship.com.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Congaree Foundation, whose mission is to positively impact the lives of young people locally and around the globe by providing educational and vocational opportunities through the game of golf. The Congaree Global Golf Initiative is the Foundation’s signature program, which provide underserved and well-deserving high school students who aspire to play collegiate golf access to the highest level of athletic coaching and academic tools to enhance their opportunities for success.

The Foundation also has local partnerships with the Lowcountry Food Bank and the Boys & Girls Club of Jasper County and works to expand access to the game through youth golf instruction and the Sergeant Jasper Golf Club.

For more information about Congaree Foundation, please visit CongareeFoundation.org.